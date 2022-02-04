The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) is an organization of more than 50,000 members and certified professionals devoted to inclusive and safe physical activity, sports participation, and competition for all. We acknowledge that there are conversations happening among various organizations related to the inclusion of athletes who are transgender in physical activity and sport.

The American College of Sports Medicine is founded on science and stands ready to assist with evidence-based solutions to this issue. To that end, ACSM is developing three official pronouncements that will be released in the upcoming months. The papers will focus on biological sex differences in athletic performance, the mental and physical health needs of athletes who are transgender, and a call to action to address gaps in research and clinical care.

With this work, ACSM looks forward to advancing the science on this important topic and contributing to an equitable and fair solution for all.

For more information and to review ACSM's published pronouncements, visit the ACSM Pronouncements and Scientific Communications webpage.

####