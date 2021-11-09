Newswise — CHICAGO (November 9, 2021): The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Board of Regents Committee on Anti-Racism has announced the recipients of its first-ever matching grant program to fund innovative and impactful research projects and programs addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and anti-racism issues.

The grant program was initiated to catalyze efforts of professional societies, academic departments of surgery, and surgeons in all surgical specialties toward the goal of advancing anti-racism, DEI, and gender equity in the field of surgery.

In July, the Committee called for innovative proposals and programs to improve the diversity and gender balance of the surgical workforce and its cultural competency, enrich the pipeline of surgeons underrepresented in medicine, and reduce disparities in the delivery of health care, particularly in the equitable management of surgically related diseases.

The application process was open to all surgical professional societies, departments of surgery, or group practices, who were willing to match the College’s grant for their proposed projects and programs.

The total award amount of $325,000 will be dispersed across 10 primary investigators. Each grant is for one year beginning December 1, with an identical amount matched by the society, department, practice (entity).

The 2021 recipients listed by primary investigator, award amount, surgical association or university affiliation are:

Kareem R. Abdelfattah, MD, FACS ($25,000)

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Karen J. Brasel, MD, FACS ($25,000)

American Association for the Surgery of Trauma/ACS Committee on Trauma/Pediatric Trauma Society

Paris D. Butler, MD, FACS ($25,000)

Society of Black Academic Surgeons

Michelle Joseph, MBBS BSc(Hons), MSc, PhD, FRCS ($25,000)

Harvard University (Boston Children's, Brigham and Women's, Mass General)

Mary Klingensmith. MD, FACS ($25,000)

Southern Surgical Association

Jenny Shao, MD ($25,000)

Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons

Tanya Zakrison, MD, MPH, FACS ($25,000)

University of Chicago

Keith D. Carter, MD, FACS ($50,000)

American Academy of Ophthalmology

Lisa A. Newman, MD, MPH, FACS ($50,000)

Weill Cornell Medicine

Thomas K. Varghese, Jr., MBBS, MS, FACS ($50,000)

Society of University Surgeons and Association of Academic Surgeons

The ACS looks forward to the introduction of new innovative anti-racism DEI programs that can be used as templates for wide dissemination throughout its reach and beyond.

