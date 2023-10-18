Newswise — BOSTON: Inspiring quality care in surgery involves embracing the future and ensuring that there are highly competent, compassionate, and diverse surgeons dedicated to serving the unique needs of patients.

On Wednesday, October 25, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) will host its annual A Day with the American College of Surgeons High School Program, a unique initiative that introduces historically excluded high school students, especially those who are under-represented in medicine, to the joys of a career in medicine and surgery at a time when they are formulating future life plans.

This year, about 70 students from four local Boston-area high schools will join the program. Media members are invited to attend this unique event and shadow students as they experience firsthand a world-class exhibit hall that demonstrates how technology interfaces with health care.

Media members will be allowed to film or photograph portions of the program and interview surgeons and local Boston-area high school students as they interact with surgeons and learn more about the profession. This will be a prime opportunity for broadcast media to obtain engaging footage and for all journalists to hear firsthand about a program that aims to foster a more diverse and inclusive next generation of surgeons.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 25, 2023, with opportunities for media members to film during the following timeframes:

10:00 – 11:45 a.m. ET — Students and mentors will visit the exhibit hall to interact with the latest surgical technology.

12:30 – 1:15 p.m. ET — Students and mentors will learn how to STOP THE BLEED ® , which teaches basic bleeding control techniques that can be used to save a life in a bleeding emergency.

WHERE: In person at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer Street, Boston, Massachusetts. Further details will be provided upon registration.

DETAILS: A Day with the American College of Surgeons High School Program is geared specifically to students who have shown a strong aptitude in math and science and have expressed an interest in science or medical careers but otherwise would not have the opportunity to interact and learn about careers in surgery.

During the program, students will learn about the factors that motivated their mentors to become surgeons and will discover that people from a variety of backgrounds can achieve successful careers in surgery. Surgeons and students will then view and discuss the medical exhibits and students will learn skills that could be useful in emergency situations.

To obtain press credentials, please visit: https://www.facs.org/for-medical-professionals/conferences-and-meetings/clinical-congress-2023/media/ or email [email protected]

Reporters may submit any questions in advance to [email protected] .

SURGEONS AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS:

Mallory Williams, MD, MPH, FACS, FCCM, Chief of the Division of Trauma & Critical Care at Howard University

Bethany Strong, MD, MS, FACS, trauma surgeon at the University of Maryland Medical System

# # #

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has approximately 90,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. “FACS” designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.