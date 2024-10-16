Newswise — Five surgeons will be recognized for their remarkable efforts to deliver medical care to underserved communities, receiving the 2024 American College of Surgeons (ACS)/Pfizer Surgical Volunteerism and Humanitarian Awards. These awards highlight their selfless dedication to improving access to surgical care in areas of great need.

The contributions of these honorees will be celebrated at the ACS Clinical Congress 2024 during the annual Board of Governors reception and dinner. The awards are presented by the ACS Board of Governors Surgical Volunteerism and Humanitarian Awards Workgroup, administered through the ACS Health Outreach Program for Equity in Global Surgery (ACS H.O.P.E.).

Catherine J. Juillard, MD, MPH, FACS, a trauma surgeon from Los Angeles, California, will receive the ACS/Pfizer Academic Global Surgeon Award for leading transformative healthcare projects at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). As director of the Program for the Advancement of Surgical Equity and founding director of the UCLA HEAL Trauma Program, she has demonstrated a commitment to improving access to surgery domestically and abroad.

Jason Peter Fader, MD, FACS, FCS(ECSA), a general surgeon in Burundi, will be honored with the ACS/Pfizer Surgical Humanitarian Award for his efforts in transforming Kibuye Hope Hospital from a small mission facility into a major healthcare center. His leadership has dramatically expanded the hospital’s surgical capacity, providing critical care to a population in need.

Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, MD, FACS, a neurosurgeon in Jacksonville, Florida, known as "Dr. Q," will receive the ACS/Pfizer International Surgical Volunteerism Award for co-founding mission:brain (Bridging Resources and Advancing International Neuroscience) Foundation. His organization has made substantial strides in providing neurosurgical care in underserved regions across the globe, improving outcomes for patients with limited access to care.

Damon Howard Clark, MD, FACS, a general surgeon in Los Angeles, California, will receive the ACS/Pfizer Domestic Surgical Volunteerism Award for his extensive community outreach work. His initiatives, such as the "Surgeon for a Day" program and his leadership in a tattoo removal service for those previously connected to gangs or sex work, reflect his dedication to healing communities affected by violence.

Nichole Starr, MD, MPH, a trauma and critical care surgeon from San Francisco, California, will be recognized with the ACS/Pfizer Resident Surgical Volunteerism Award for her contributions to the Lifebox Foundation’s Clean Cut program in Ethiopia. Her work has greatly enhanced surgical safety and infection control in resource-limited hospitals.

