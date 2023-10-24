Boston (October 24, 2023): Seven surgeons have received the 2023 American College of Surgeons (ACS)/Pfizer Surgical Volunteerism and Humanitarian Awards in recognition of their selfless efforts as volunteer surgeons who provide care to medically underserved patients.

The extraordinary contributions of these seven award recipients were recognized at the ACS Clinical Congress 2023 during the annual Board of Governors reception and dinner. The awards are determined by the ACS Board of Governors Surgical Volunteerism and Humanitarian Awards Workgroup and are administered through the ACS Health Outreach Program for Equity in Global Surgery (ACS H.O.P.E.), formerly known as Operation Giving Back.

Andrea Parker, MD, FACS, and Robert Parker, MD, FACS, general surgeons in Bomet, Kenya, will jointly receive the ACS/Pfizer Academic Global Surgeon Award for their nearly one decade of service educating surgical trainees in a medically under-resourced country.

Ala Stanford, MD, FACS, a pediatric surgeon in Meadowbrook, Pennsylvania, will receive the ACS/Pfizer Domestic Surgical Volunteerism Award for her work in ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, particularly during and following the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew N. Kingsnorth, MB, BS, FACS, a general surgeon in Plymouth, U.K., will receive the ACS/ Pfizer International Surgical Volunteerism Award for his more than 20 years of service providing and coordinating surgical services, primarily for hernia repair, in locations around the world.

Youmna A. Sherif, MD, a global surgery resident at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, will receive the ACS/Pfizer Resident Surgical Volunteerism Award for her 15 years of medical volunteer work in underserved areas around the world.

United States Air Force Colonel Kerry P. Latham, MD, MHPE, FACS, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon in Washington, D.C., will receive the ACS/Pfizer Military Surgical Volunteerism Award for her more than 20 years of dedication to providing facial reconstructive operations while also serving in the U.S. military.

Charles J. Filipi, MD, FACS, a general surgeon in Omaha, Nebraska, will receive the ACS/Pfizer Surgical Humanitarian Award for his nearly 20 years of humanitarian service providing hernia repair services and encouraging others to volunteer their services in underdeveloped nations.

Learn more about each recipient's activities in the ACS Bulletin.

Photos of the award winners are available upon request from the ACS Office of Public Information.

