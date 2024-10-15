SAN FRANCISCO (October 15, 2024) — The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2024, one of the largest global meetings of surgeons, takes place next week from October 19-22 in San Francisco, California. This year’s program offers multiple opportunities for healthcare and policy reporters to explore the latest advancements in surgery, trauma care, and patient outcomes. Journalists can gain insights from groundbreaking research, attend in-person or virtual news conferences, and engage with leaders across the medical field.

Conference Highlights

Prehospital Blood Press Conference: The lifesaving potential of blood administered before patients reach the hospital will be discussed by a panel of national experts on trauma and critical care. They will share success stories and address the barriers to making this practice more widespread in the U.S.

When : Monday, October 21, 2024, 10:30 AM PT

Where : In person at Moscone Center, Room 212, or via livestream on the ACS Media Center

Research-In-Progress:

Liver tissue grown in microgravity aboard the International Space Station for medical applications on Earth. This research could revolutionize tissue engineering and provide alternatives to traditional liver transplants.

How music therapy may improve recovery from surgery . A review of studies shows that listening to music can reduce anxiety, pain levels, and heart rate after surgery.

Financial challenges for cancer patients . Researchers will present studies on how cancer diagnoses lead to long-term financial hardships, including higher bankruptcy rates and reduced credit scores.

More than 1,000 other research-in-progress presentations will also happen at Clinical Congress.

Highlighted Panels & Sessions:

Using AI to Diagnose, Remind, Teach, and Monitor : This session will provide real-life examples of how AI can assist with diagnostics, post-operative care, and patient monitoring, while also exploring its limitations.

Individualizing Cancer Care Based on Genes and Molecular Data : Learn about the latest advancements in genetic and molecular markers that guide personalized cancer treatment strategies.

A Call to Arms: Current Strategies for Firearm Injury Prevention and Policy : This session will bring together surgeon leaders to discuss strategies for reducing firearm violence, with a focus on prevention, policy, and community-based interventions.

Management of Early Stage HER2+ and Triple Negative Breast Cancers : This session will clarify the latest recommendations and trial results that influence surgical decisions in high-risk breast cancer patients.

Updates in Metabolic Surgery and Obesity Care : See the latest research on bariatric surgery, the mechanisms underlying its benefits, and the role of new obesity medications like GLP-1 agonists.

“We Believe in Miracles”: Responding to Patient and Family Requests to “Do Everything” : This session will delve into the ethical challenges surgeons face when patients or their families request extensive treatments that may not be beneficial, especially at the end of life.

Registered reporters will also gain access to a media kit before the conference highlighting embargoed research news and ACS news to help plan coverage in advance.

