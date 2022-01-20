Newswise — CHICAGO (January 20, 2022): The American College of Surgeons (ACS) STOP THE BLEED® program recently announced it has signed with a new vendor, North American Rescue®, LLC (NAR), to offer STOP THE BLEED® Kits, equipment, and other bleeding control materials to the public through its online shop.

The items available in the STOP THE BLEED® store meet high quality standards, as with any ACS program. In addition to several new kit options, the all-new ACS-branded Combat Application Tourniquets® (C-A-T®) are now available. The C-A-T, as noted by NAR, “is a true self applied, one-handed tourniquet proven to be 100% effective by the U.S. Army’s Institute of Surgical Research. Tests proved that the C-A-T can completely occlude blood flow of an extremity in the event of a traumatic injury with significant hemorrhage.”

Further, many of the STOP THE BLEED® kits are compliant with the guidelines set by Texas House Bill 496, which requires school districts to place bleeding control kits in schools and train certain staff members to STOP THE BLEED®. The kits can include materials such as a STOP THE BLEED® Instructional booklet, ACS-branded C-A-T® tourniquet (Orange), QuikClot® Z-Fold Dressing, Celox™ hemostatic bandages, mini permanent marker, gloves, and surgical masks, among other items.

“We are extremely excited about our new relationship with North American Rescue. As one of the largest and most respected manufacturers of bleeding control supplies in the nation, this partnership will help us to assure that people looking for this lifesaving equipment will have access to the best products at the best prices,” said Mark Gestring, MD, FACS, Chair of the ACS Committee on Trauma STOP THE BLEED® Steering Committee. “Both the American College of Surgeons and North American Rescue have been committed to the STOP THE BLEED® program since the beginning and this new relationship brings together two major leaders in this effort.”

Visitors to the new STOP THE BLEED® store, powered by NAR, can shop as a guest, or create an account to receive enhanced features including order history, order status updates, tracking information, invoice records, and information about new items, among other enhanced features.

“North American Rescue is honored to have the privilege to work with the American College of Surgeons in support of their mission to train and equip individuals to STOP THE BLEED®,” said Brent Bronson, Senior Vice President of Public Safety Sales at North American Rescue. “NAR’s mission has always been to reduce preventable deaths and the desire to see more lives saved. We are excited about the potential of this program to provide bystanders with the lifesaving training and kits needed to stop life-threatening bleeding in an emergency. The ACS is committed to excellent work, and we are proud to support it.”

STOP THE BLEED® was launched in October of 2015 by the White House, with a call to action to begin training more people to become immediate responders during a bleeding emergency until professional help arrives. The ACS STOP THE BLEED® program is operated under a licensing agreement granted by the Department of Defense.

Visit the STOP THE BLEED® website and online store to learn more and get your STOP THE BLEED® products today.

# # #

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 84,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. For more information, visit www.facs.org.

About North American Rescue, LLC.

North American Rescue (NAR), based in Greer, South Carolina, has proudly enjoyed the honor of serving their country, community, and customers for over two decades. NAR is leading the way in decreasing preventable deaths by providing innovative casualty care solutions to our uniformed soldiers, first responders, health care professionals, and security forces both at home, and abroad in foreign combat zones. For more information on North American Rescue and products visit www.NARescue.com or call (864) 675-9800.