Newswise — CHICAGO, January 13, 2023 – Founded in 1923, the American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA®) celebrates a century as the largest national professional association for registered dental hygienists (RDH). For 100 years, ADHA has been a leading advocate for advancing the dental hygiene profession, oral health and overall health.

ADHA 2022-2023 President Dawn Dean, R.D.H, M.S.D.H., described the milestone as an achievement for all who have served the profession, paving the way for those who will continue to evolve the role of dental hygienists in oral health and overall health and education.

“This celebration of a century honors hundreds of thousands of determined ADHA members and dental hygiene pioneers who have helped push the envelope and elevate our profession to the essential and instrumental force it is today in oral and overall health care,” said President Dean. “ADHA is marking the centennial of our national organization all year long by recalling historic achievements, milestones and the people who made it happen and make it happen every day – our committed members and educators, our inspired students and our dedicated leadership.”

In 1923, a group of 46 forward-thinking dental hygienists representing eleven states journeyed from across the country to the Hollenden Hotel in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, to hold the first Annual Conference of the ADHA. On July 7-9, 2023, ADHA will hold its Annual Conference in Chicago with a grand celebration of the organization’s milestone of 100 years of leadership in oral health.

“As befits a retrospective of this magnitude, we are also focusing on the next century, the challenges and opportunities ahead, and how our profession has evolved by who we are, what we do and where we’re headed.” said CEO Ann Battrell, M.S.D.H. “This is also the basis of the organization’s rebrand this year, launching formally in February with a new website, new content hub, new store, and a fantastic celebration at the ADHA’s Annual Conference in Chicago this July.”

ADHA will celebrate its 100th year throughout 2023 in a variety of ways, including:

A rebranding of the organization, including brand identity, logo, web properties and all print and digital media

A 100 Moments campaign, elevating the RDH experience, pivotal career moments, and memories with ADHA

A series of 100 Highlights celebrating the organization’s achievements, presidents, history and longtime members with interviews and anecdotes

A totally redesigned and contemporary website launching January 31, offering members an intuitive, mobile-first experience

An ADHA-branded online store for individual item sales for ADHA Constituents (state organizations) to custom order in bulk for their members

A new online content hub featuring articles, editorial and information for members, the dental hygiene community and the public

The ADHA23 Annual Conference, set for July 7-9 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago will include a timeline exhibit with highlights from ADHA’s history and100 Moments videos, along with future-focused experiences and a grand Centennial Celebration.

For more information about ADHA’s centennial year, activities, and the 2023 ADHA Annual Conference, visit https://www.adha.org/adha-celebrates-100.

About the American Dental Hygienists’ Association

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is the only organization representing the professional interests of the more than 226,000 dental hygienists in the United States. Dental hygienists are preventive oral health professionals, licensed in dental hygiene, who provide educational, clinical and therapeutic services that support total health through the promotion of optimal oral health. The Journal of Dental Hygiene (JDH), published bi-monthly, is ADHA’s scientific journal and flagship publication. To learn more about the ADHA, dental hygiene or the link between oral health and general health, visit adha.org.