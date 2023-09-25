Newswise — CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 – The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA®) is pleased to renew its partnership with Colgate® Oral Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for National Dental Hygiene Month 2023, which honors all dental hygienists throughout the month of October.

This is the fourth year the ADHA and Colgate are partnering for National Dental Hygiene Month. This year’s theme, "Everyday Extraordinary," celebrates dental hygienists who transform everyday tasks with extraordinary expertise. This is especially important, as dental hygienists work in various capacities including as clinicians, educators, researchers and entrepreneurs, as well as roles in administration, public health and corporate settings.

"Dental hygienists in all capacities give of themselves mentally, physically and emotionally all day to deliver the very best care, education and treatment they can to their patients and communities," says ADHA 2023-2024 President Becky Smith, CRDH, EdD, FADHA. "Colgate and ADHA recognize and share this passion that unites our dental hygiene community to do extraordinary work in improving overall public health through preventive oral health care."

ADHA established National Dental Hygiene Month in 2009 to promote good oral health and celebrate the dedication of dental hygienists across the country. This October, ADHA will reinforce that message through its partnership with Colgate® over four weeks, each week highlighting a topic of innovation, education, community and advocacy.

"Colgate is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all. One way we help fulfill our purpose is by empowering dental hygienists with education and products designed to improve the oral health of their patients," says Barry Reichgott, General Manager, Colgate® Oral Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "We couldn’t be happier to join forces with ADHA to celebrate the dedication of dental hygienists this October – and always."

Initiatives will include a featured podcast, articles and spotlights on hygienists driving change through extraordinary community work. Additionally, ADHA® and Colgate will host a selection of webinars that offer continuing education credits. The webinars, which will be available at no charge for the entire professional oral health community, include: "Conflict: Stop the Blame Game and Bust through to Solutions!" (Oct. 4), "Driving Change to be Everyday Extraordinary: A hygienist and dentist share their extraordinary success story" (Oct. 10), "Increasing Preventive Dental Visits for Low-Income Youth" (Oct. 11), "Science and Evidence for Product Innovation, a Researcher's Approach" (Oct. 12) and "Driving Change: An Update on the Dentist and Dental Hygiene Compact" (Oct. 24). The October 17 episode of Your Official ADHA® Podcast will feature the incredible work of Colgate’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program, which has reached more than 1.6 billion children since 1991.

For more information about ADHA’s National Dental Hygiene Month 2023, including registration for the NDHM webinar series, visit www.adha.org/NDHM2023.

About the American Dental Hygienists’ Association

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is the only organization representing the professional interests of the more than 226,000 dental hygienists in the United States. Dental hygienists are preventive oral health professionals, licensed in dental hygiene, who provide educational, clinical and therapeutic services that support total health through the promotion of optimal oral health. The Journal of Dental Hygiene (JDH), published bimonthly, is ADHA’s scientific journal and flagship publication. To learn more about the ADHA, dental hygiene or the link between oral health and overall health, visit www.adha.org.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.6 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C