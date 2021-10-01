Newswise — CHICAGO, October 1, 2021—The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is proud to announce its partnership with Colgate® Oral Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for its National Dental Hygiene Month (NDHM) “Celebrating Resilience” campaign.

ADHA established NDHM to promote good oral health and celebrate the dedication of dental hygienists across the country. This October, ADHA will advance that message by uniting the resilience of the dental hygiene community with the brilliance of Colgate® Oral Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and their passion for oral care technology and innovation.

“At Colgate, we believe everyone deserves a future they can smile about,” says Phyllis Martina, RDH, MBA, senior professional education manager, Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “We are committed to optimism in action that empowers patients to have lifelong oral health. We are so proud to join forces with ADHA for the second year to celebrate the resilience of dental hygienists during October – and all year long.”

Sharlee Burch, RDH, MPH, EdS ADHA president adds, “Every day, I see incredible strength and resilience shine through in our dental hygiene community. When we stand united there’s nothing that can stand in our way. At ADHA, we are aligned with Colgate’s passion for oral health and optimism in action and so grateful to have them as a partner and sponsor for NDHM."

As part of NDHM 2021, ADHA will be offering a series of no-cost continuing education events for dental hygienists and sharing wellness practices and self-care tips all month long. For details on the topics, speakers and other NDHM highlights, visit https://www.adha.org/national-dental-hygiene-month. #NDHM2021

