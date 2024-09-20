Newswise — CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2024 – The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA®) and Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a Colgate-Palmolive Company, are proud to partner together for a fourth year in a row in support of October’s National Dental Hygiene Month (NDHM). Together they will drive NDHM programs throughout the month that engage dental hygienists and oral health care professionals in in-person and online activities and events focused on the importance of their clinical role.

This year’s collaboration celebrates the investigative power of dental hygienists as experts in the operatory. The “RDH Investigates” theme spotlights the unique patient care position dental hygienists acquire by building patient relationships, asking probing questions, applying critical thinking and leveraging their oral health expertise to uncover the diagnosis and formulate an optimal treatment path.

Erin Haley-Hitz, RDH, BSDH, MS, FADHA, MAADH, ADHA 2024-2025 President, says, “It’s important to recognize the value of what hygienists can discover during time spent with a patient in the operatory and drawing on their own expertise which contributes to diagnoses that can be critical to patients’ oral and overall health. Within ADHA’s mission is the goal to empower our profession and this month is a reminder of that. Colgate recognizes the power of dental hygienists in patient care, and we’re pleased to continue to partner in the celebration of National Dental Hygiene Month.”

Throughout the month of October, ADHA and Colgate will feature free digital super sleuth events with weekly patient case studies released as sequential clues online, via email and on social channels, discussing evidence, diagnosis and wrapping up with a treatment plan while encouraging participants to weigh in on how they would handle the case.

“Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals, Inc is dedicated to providing dental professionals with scientifically proven products and education to help their patients achieve optimal oral health and have healthier, brighter smiles throughout their life”, says Kirk Williamson, Vice President & General Manager for Colgate Professional Oral Care North America. “Dental hygienists are essential to evaluating the oral hygiene needs, communicating oral health education and providing appropriate oral care recommendations to their patients. Colgate is proud to join ADHA for a fourth year and celebrate dental hygienists this National Dental Hygiene Month and all year long.”

ADHA established NDHM in 2009 to promote good oral health, celebrate dental hygienists’ dedication to the profession and emphasize their critical role in patient care. This October, ADHA will advance that message through its partnership with Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals, Inc. highlighting dental hygienists’ investigative skills and contributions to the diagnosis, treatment and patient outcomes. Weekly digital content will include patient cases oncology, orthodontics and xerostomia. An in-person case-based course focused on caries management with fluoride, dental homecare, whitening and business decisions will be held Oct. 18-19, 2024, in Stamford, Conn., and will also be streamed live. ADHA will release additional content, trivia and articles on its social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

For more information about ADHA’s National Dental Hygiene Month activities, including information about the digital and in-person clinical case study series, visit https://www.adha.org/NDHM2024.