Newswise — CHICAGO, January 10, 2023 – The American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA®) is proud to announce its partnership with Heartland Dental, the nation's largest dental support organization, to launch student and professional education programs and events.

ADHA and Heartland Dental share a passion for professional development and empowering dental professionals to achieve their goals. The purpose of this partnership is to support and connect dental hygienists, and in particular dental hygiene students, with information and opportunities that enable them to further their clinical skills, self-advocate, and address the non-clinical aspects of their professional environment to grow as leaders and professionals.

"We know that dental hygienists want and need skills training to advocate for themselves, and this is supported by a recently completed longitudinal research study by the ADHA and the American Dental Association (ADA®)," said ADHA 2022-2023 President Dawn Dean, RDH, MSDH. "The value-added education and events in development through ADHA's partnership with Heartland Dental will help to fill a gap for non-clinical learning opportunities that develop important skills in communications, problem-solving, negotiation and leadership in practice."

"Heartland Dental recognizes the critical role hygienists play in supporting a dental office's success and the need for them to develop skills and competencies beyond clinical skills. We are thrilled to partner with ADHA to bring resources to current and prospective hygienists across the nation," shared Lori Hall, CDA, LDH, Sr. Hygiene Director of Operations at Heartland Dental.

The ADHA and Heartland Dental will partner on several in-person and virtual events at no charge to attendees, including a January webinar, multiple student networking events in Charlotte, N.C., Pittsburgh, P.A., and the ADHA’s Annual Conference in Chicago, I.L.

For more information about the events and education opportunities supported through the ADHA and Heartland Dental partnership, including registration for these events, visit https://www.adha.org/sponsored-events-by-heartland-dental.

About the American Dental Hygienists' Association

The American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA) is the only organization representing the professional interests of the more than 226,000 dental hygienists in the United States. Dental hygienists are preventive oral health professionals, licensed in dental hygiene, who provide educational, clinical and therapeutic services that support total health through the promotion of optimal oral health. The Journal of Dental Hygiene (JDH), published bi-monthly, is ADHA's scientific journal and flagship publication. To learn more about the ADHA, dental hygiene or the link between oral health and general health, visit adha.org.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into supporting over 2,600 dentists in over 1,600 dental offices across 38 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit the company online at heartland.com.