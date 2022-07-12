Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola University Medical Center (LUMC) has received a 2022 Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke GOLD Plus Award from the American Heart Association (AHA) and American Stroke Association. The AHA also named LUMC to its Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.



The Stroke GOLD Plus Award recognizes hospitals for adherence to the AHA’s in-hospital program for improving stroke care, based on “the latest scientific treatment guidelines.” The Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll distinction honors hospitals “engaging in advanced care for patients with heart failure and/or stroke and type 2 diabetes.”

Get With The Guidelines® is the AHA/ASA's hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines® has touched the lives of more than nine million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.



"We are honored to have Loyola Medicine recognized by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association," said Shawn P. Vincent, president and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "We are dedicated to ensuring that our cardiovascular and neurology patients receive the most timely and best possible care."



Loyola University Medical Center (LUMC) is a certified Comprehensive Stroke Center (CSC), designated by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Each year, IDPH identifies hospitals capable of providing emergent stroke care, allowing Emergency Medical Services providers to transport possible acute stroke patients to these hospitals.



To learn more and schedule an appointment with a neurology specialist, visit loyolamedicine.org.

