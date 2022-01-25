Newswise — NEW YORK – The American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) and Healthy Monday, a public health initiative of The Monday Campaigns, are collaborating to raise cancer awareness and help reduce cancer risk through healthier lifestyle practices. According to a National Cancer Risk and Awareness Survey, less than 50% of Americans are aware that eating diets high in red meat and low in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and fiber; lack of physical activity, and drinking alcohol all have a clear link to cancer development.

To encourage Americans to adopt healthier habits and help decrease the risk of cancer, The Monday Campaigns is supporting AICR’s existing Healthy10 Challenge by designing a Healthy Monday for Cancer Prevention Toolkit. It will feature Healthy Monday infographics with healthy behavior recommendations approved by AICR. Organizations that serve people who are at risk for cancer, especially in underserved communities, can easily access this free easy-to-follow downloadable resource.

Scheduled for launch in February, National Cancer Prevention Month, the toolkit will help people learn about simple ways they can reduce their cancer risk through healthier living. Every Monday, participants will kick off the week by challenging themselves to be proactive in preventing cancer and following through with a recommended healthy activity. For example, week one challenges participants to “Strive for a Healthier Plate,” by promoting easy swaps to eat more plant foods and less meat. Week two’s challenge is to “Get Up and Get Going,” by engaging in at least 30 minutes of movement.

The benefits of initiating healthy behavior on Monday are described in research conducted by The Monday Campaigns with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The original study was published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine[1]. Additionally, in a national survey of 1010 adults conducted by The Monday Campaigns, survey respondents described being more likely to start a healthy behavior on Monday versus other days of the week, and these people also report being more likely to continue that behavior for the rest of the week.

Ron Hernandez, managing director of The Monday Campaigns, says, "During the pandemic, we’ve seen an increased demand for our content from organizations that work to help people maintain a regimen of healthy behavior. Our free weekly series and promotional materials offer valuable support to hospitals, health departments and other institutions that are looking for creative solutions to keep audiences engaged. We hope that this collaboration with AICR’s phenomenal team helps raise awareness about cancer prevention, while also reminding people about the importance of activities that when practiced regularly, can support long-term health."

“The American Institute for Cancer Research champions the most authoritative scientific research on diet, nutrition and physical activity and how modifiable lifestyle factors impact cancer risk,” says Sheena Swanner, director of Nutrition Programs at AICR. “We are excited to partner with the Healthy Monday Campaign to amplify our message on cancer prevention and healthy survivorship and how we can use evidence-based facts to reduce cancer risk worldwide and live healthier.”

The toolkit is free to organizations, hospitals, city leaders, universities, and the public for use across multiple media platforms throughout the year, independent of Cancer Prevention Month. Download the toolkit here.

About the American Institute for Cancer Research

Our Vision: We want to live in a world where no one develops a preventable cancer.

Our Mission: We champion the latest and most authoritative scientific research from around the world on cancer prevention and survival through diet, weight and physical activity, so that we can help people make informed lifestyle choices to reduce their cancer risk.

About The Monday Campaigns

The Monday Campaigns, a non-profit public health initiative associated with Johns Hopkins, Columbia and Syracuse universities, encourages individuals and organizations to join together every Monday to commit to healthy behaviors that can reduce the onset of preventable chronic diseases. Learn more here.