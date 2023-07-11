July 11, 2023

What: Health systems are facing tremendous strains as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The challenges that health systems are facing include rising labor costs, workforce shortages and high turnover, and higher prices on goods and services, which are putting a tremendous strain on budgets. These topics, and more, are explored in selected member-submitted abstracts from the 2022 Vizient® Connections Summit, under the theme of ‘Converge, Connect, Celebrate—Unity Is Our Strength.’ Abstracts and reports from the meeting appear in a special supplement to the July/August 2023 issue of the American Journal of Medical Quality, the official journal of the American College of Medical Quality (ACMQ).

Click here to read the supplement “Stronger: The 2022 Vizient Connections Summit Report.”

Background: Published bimonthly, the American Journal of Medical Quality (AJMQ) (www.ajmqonline.com) features original, peer-reviewed articles by noted experts in the field and is frequently cited as a literature source in medicine. AJMQ is focused on keeping readers informed of the resources, processes, and perspectives contributing to quality health care services. This peer-reviewed journal presents a forum for the exchange of ideas, strategies, and methods in improving the delivery and management of health care. Follow AJMQ on Twitter: @AjmQonline.

