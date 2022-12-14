Newswise — Sean P. Pitroda, MD, Assistant Professor of Radiation and Cellular Oncology at the University of Chicago, has received a Lung Cancer Discovery Award and been selected to join the American Lung Association Research Team for his work to improve treatment response in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (mNSCLC).

Pitroda joins more than 130 researchers who are funded by the Lung Association, the country’s largest lung health advocacy and research organization.

The American Lung Association has awarded $13.1 million in research grants this year to address a wide range of lung health topics, including lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and more. Pitroda received $200,000 over two years to investigate how lung cancers evade one’s own immune system. This would fulfill an unmet clinical need by improving the long-term survival of patients with mNSCLC.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death. Metastasis, or the spread of cancer from its original site, occurs in most patients with lung cancer and is typically incurable. Recently, immunotherapies, which reactivate one’s own immune system to fight off cancer, have revolutionized lung cancer treatment. Unfortunately, less than half of patients respond to immunotherapy. One reason that causes lung cancers not to respond to immunotherapy is due to cancer’s ability to disguise itself and hide from the immune system.

“We discovered a completely new way that lung cancers use to hide from the immune system,” Pitroda said. “With this award, we will utilize cutting-edge genetic technologies to uncloak immune-evasive lung cancers in an effort to improve the response to potentially life-saving immunotherapy treatment.”

Pitroda joined UChicago Medicine in 2016. In addition to his research, he specializes in treating patients with central nervous system, genitourinary, and metastatic cancers.

Research projects funded by the Lung Association are carefully selected through rigorous scientific review and awardees represent the investigation of a wide range of complex issues. Awards were given in eight different categories; ALA/AAAAI Allergic Respiratory Diseases Award, ALA/ATS/CHEST Foundation Respiratory Health Equity Research Award, Catalyst Award, COVID-19 Respiratory Virus Research Award, Dalsemer Award, Innovation Award, Lung Cancer Discovery Award, and Public Policy Research Award.

“Dr. Pitroda is part of an elite team that helps us address the American Lung Association’s mission to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease. More than 34 million Americans live with lung disease, and as we face new challenges like youth vaping and new respiratory infections, lung health research is more important than ever,” said American Lung Association Chief Medical Officer Albert Rizzo, MD. “We are proud to have Dr. Pitroda on our team to help us realize our vision of a world free of lung disease.

The full American Lung Association research team, including current awardees and their full abstracts, is listed at Lung.org/research-team.