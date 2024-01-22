Newswise — Arlington, Va. – American Chiropractic Association (ACA) member Leo Bronston, DC, MAppSc, of Onalaska, Wis., has been appointed by the American Medical Association (AMA) Board of Trustees to serve on the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) Editorial Panel. Dr. Bronston is the first doctor of chiropractic to join the Panel.

The CPT Editorial Panel maintains the CPT code set, which is widely used across the healthcare industry to report procedures and services and to process claims. The panel is composed of 21 members, including representatives of 12 medical specialties and individuals representing groups such as the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, America’s Health Insurance Plans, the American Hospital Association, and private health insurance plans. Dr. Bronston was appointed to serve as one of two representatives from the CPT Health Care Professionals Advisory Committee (HCPAC).

“Dr. Bronston’s appointment is a great honor and a testament to his many years of work and dedication to coding-related issues. It is also a proud and historic moment for the chiropractic profession to achieve representation on the CPT Editorial Panel,” noted ACA President Michael Martin, DC.

Dr. Bronston is a long-standing, highly respected member of ACA, serving the association and the chiropractic profession for more than 40 years in a variety of leadership roles. He has been a member of ACA’s Board of Governors since 2019 and has distinguished himself for his work in the areas of coding and reimbursement and healthcare quality. In addition to serving as ACA’s representative to HCPAC for more than a decade, he is chair of the ACA Health Policy and Advocacy Committee.

In his native Wisconsin, Dr. Bronston owns and operates a private practice in Onalaska, where he fosters a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach to patient care by integrating other healthcare professionals, such as physical therapists and nurse practitioners, into his practice. He also served on the Fulcrum Health board of directors, where he chaired the Quality Improvement Committee. He remains an active member of the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association.

The CPT Editorial Panel convenes meetings three times per year to solicit input from the field. Dr. Bronston’s four-year appointment will begin immediately following the end of the Panel’s February 2024 meeting.

