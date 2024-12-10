Newswise — A'ALI, Bahrain and ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic and King Hamad American Mission Hospital have announced that King Hamad American Mission Hospital is the newest member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

King Hamad American Mission Hospital is the first institution in Bahrain to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of carefully vetted healthcare organizations with special access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise.

“We are proud to join the elite group of hospitals that form the Mayo Clinic Care Network. By being vetted to join this prestigious set as its 15th international member, we are looking forward to a future where expert care of world standards can be offered to the people of Bahrain,” said Dr. George Cheriyan, Corporate CEO of the American Mission Hospital, Bahrain.

"We are pleased to welcome King Hamad American Mission Hospital to the Mayo Clinic Care Network," said Mohamad Bydon, M.D., executive medical director of academic affairs and the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa regions at Mayo Clinic. "As we have worked together toward this day, it is clear that both organizations share similar values and a commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care. We look forward to collaborating in ways that enhance that care."

Through membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, physicians at King Hamad American Mission Hospital have access to Mayo Clinic clinical tools and services and to Mayo's extensive experience, knowledge and subspecialty expertise to support clinical, operational and business goals.

King Hamad American Mission Hospital and other Mayo Clinic Care Network members remain independent. Created in 2011, Mayo Clinic Care Network has 45 member organizations across the U.S. and in the Middle East, Asia, India, and Mexico.

About King Hamad American Mission Hospital

The KHAMH or King Hamad American Mission Hospital, which opened on 26 January 2023 in A'Ali, became the newest, the fifth, and the largest of the facilities of the American Mission Hospital. The other four facilities are in Manama, Saar, Riffa and Amwaj.

American Mission Hospital is a private, not for profit hospital, established in 1903, by the Arabian Mission of the Reformed Church in America, has been serving the Kingdom of Bahrain for over 120 years.

Its mission is to provide high-quality healthcare at affordable cost based on the biblical principles of compassion, grace, and love.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise, and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.