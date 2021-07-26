Newswise — MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, July 26, 2021 — The American Neurological Association (ANA) , the professional organization representing the world’s top academic neurologists and neuroscientists, has announced the recipients of its 2021 scientific awards, to be presented during the 146th ANA Annual Meeting , which will be held virtually from October 17 - 19, 2021, with an Opening Symposium on October 16.

These prestigious awards recognize leaders in academic neurology and neuroscience who have exemplified excellence in research, teaching, and clinical practice across the breadth of clinical neurology and neuroscience disciplines.

“The individuals recognized this year are conducting exciting work that is transforming our understanding of the brain and helping move treatment forward,” said ANA President Justin C. McArthur, MBBS, MPH, Director of Johns Hopkins Department of Neurology, and Professor of Neurology. “We hope that this recognition will inspire the awardees to even greater achievements and encourage a new generation of physician-scientists to pursue careers that bring research and teaching together with clinical practice.”

More than 900 of the world’s leading academic neurologists and neuroscientists convene at the ANA Virtual Annual Meeting to share ground-breaking research and updates on the diseases and conditions that affect more than 100 million Americans, such as stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, neuromuscular disorders, headache, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and importantly, explore the body of research on the potential neurological connections associated with the novel coronavirus.

As a result of the global pandemic and concern for its members’ wellbeing, the ANA announced it would meet virtually again this year with an interactive format that will foster the networking and mentoring that is integral to this annual event.

The ANA Awards will be bestowed during the Virtual Annual Meeting to the following distinguished physician-scientists.

Lectureships

The Raymond D. Adams Lectureship honors Dr. Raymond D. Adams, emeritus Bullard Professor of Neuropathy at Harvard Medical School and emeritus Chief of Neurology Service at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Awarded to: Eva L. Feldman, MD, PhD, University of Michigan

Presentation Title: “Recent Advances in ALS”

The F.E. Bennett Memorial Lectureship was begun in 1979 to recognize outstanding neuroscientists.

Awarded to: Ingrid Scheffer, AO, MBBS, PhD, FRACP, FAES, FAA, FRS, PresFAHMS, University of Melbourne, Australia

Presentation Title: “Genetic Basis of Epilepsy”

The Soriano Lectureship was established in 1987 by ANA member Dr. Victor Soriano and his wife to acknowledge a “brilliant lecture delivered by an outstanding scientist” who is also a member of the Association.

Awarded to: Avindra Nath, MD, National Institutes of Health

Presentation Title: “Neurobiology of Covid-19”

Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholars

The Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholars Awards are clinical awards given each year during the Annual Meeting to new members of the association who have achieved significant stature in neurological research, and who show promise and will continue making major contributions to the field of neurology.

The Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Award in Neuroscience

Awarded to: Anabelle Singer, PhD, Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University

Presentation Title: “New Approaches to Alzheimer’s: From Neural Deficits to Neural Stimulation”

The Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Award in Basic Science

Awarded to: Alexandra Nelson, MD, PhD, University of California, San Francisco

Presentation Title: “The Striatal Origins of Action Selection and When They Fail”

The Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Award in Clinical Science

Awarded to: Timothy Yu, MD, PhD, Boston Children’s Hospital

Presentation Title: “Piloting Individualized Therapies for Orphan Neurogenetic Disease”

Research & Teaching Awards

The Grass Foundation - ANA Award in Neuroscience established in 2007, honors outstanding young investigators conducting research in basic or clinical neuroscience.

Awarded to: Alberto Serrano-Pozo, MD, PhD, Massachusetts General Hospital Presentation Title: “APOE Genotype and Reactive Glia Phenotypes in Alzheimer's Disease”

The Wolfe Neuropathy Research Prize was established in 2009 by Mr. Winston Wolfe and the ANA to honor outstanding investigators who identify a new cause or novel treatment of axonal peripheral neuropathy.

Awarded to: Brett McCray, MD, PhD, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Presentation Title: “Insights into the Pathogenesis of TRPV4 Neuropathy Highlight the Therapeutic Potential of TRPV4 Ion Channel Inhibition”

The Distinguished Neurology Teacher Award recognizes and rewards contributions by gifted and talented teachers of neurology. Nominees come from the entire field of clinical neurology or neuroscience.

Awarded to: Robert Lisak, MD, FRCP, FAAN, FANA, Wayne State University

Lisak is the Parker Webber Chair in Neurology, Professor of Neurology and of Biochemistry, Microbiology and Immunology at Wayne State University.

The Audrey S. Penn Lectureship Award is provided to ANA members who conduct outstanding research, program-building, or educational scholarship to promote health equity on health care disparities.

Awarded to: Nicte Mejia, MD, MPH, FAAN, Massachusetts General Hospital Presentation Title: “Sustainability and Growth: the MGH Youth Neurology Education and Research Program”

Awarded to: Charlene Gamaldo, MD, FAAN, FANA, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Presentation Title: “Inclusive Healthcare: A Triple Tier Academic Approach”

The ANA Awards for Excellence in the category of Outstanding Contribution in a Senior Administrative Role was awarded for the first time this year. The award was established in order to recognize outstanding enumerable contributions to the field of neurology and neuroscience in the form of senior administrative roles over a sustained period of time.

Awarded to: Walter Koroshetz, MD, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

The ANA Awards for Excellence in the category of Service to the ANA was awarded for the first time this year. This award was established to recognize an individual who has made high impact contributions to the ANA in the form of service as an officer, board member, committee chair, task force leader, or in some other administrative role that results in substantial, meaningful, and measurable positive change in the ANA’s ability to serve its membership and the field.

Awarded to: Allison W. Willis, MD, MS, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

