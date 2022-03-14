Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Mercy Medical Center Emergency Department has been selected the top winner of the 2022 All-Pro Nursing Team Award.

Presented by Healthcom Media, the publisher of American Nurse, the peer-reviewed journal of the American Nurses Association, the award celebrates the dedication, commitment, patient advocacy, and clinical expertise of all nurses.

The All-Pro Nursing Team Awards recognize the best teams in the United States based on several professional criteria, including communications, responsiveness, and adaptability, as well as demonstrating a winning formula that drives success.

“We are extremely proud of the achievements of Mercy nurses; the Mercy Emergency Department team has shown great perseverance, rising to the challenges of COVID-19 in addition to handling all the day to day demands of the ED environment. This is a well-deserved win for an incredible team,” said Susan Finlayson, DNP, RN, Senior Vice President of Operations for Mercy.

“It’s been said that alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much. The Emergency Department team has done so very much, working diligently each day to fulfill our mission to provide high quality care with dignity, compassion and respect to all,” said Stacey Brull, DNP, RN, NE-BC, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).

American Nurse editorial staff and nursing professionals evaluated 41 entries in the contest and selected Mercy’s Emergency Department as the top winner, with three runners-up and four honorable mentions.

Entries represented a spectrum of nursing organizations, from regional healthcare systems to acute care facilities. Applications provided deep analysis, as well as practical results for learning opportunities.

American Nurse journal reaches more than 220,000 dedicated nurses in a multitude of specialties and practice settings. Published monthly, American Nurse is a comprehensive, trusted information source that nurses can rely on to enhance patient outcomes, develop their professional careers, and build their educational foundation of best practices.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy in downtown Baltimore, Maryland, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated, Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women’s health, orthopedics, surgical oncology, and other medical disciplines. Honored for nursing excellence having received the coveted “Magnet®” recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center® (ANCC), in 2011, 2016 and 2021, Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women’s Health and Medicine. For more information, visit Mercy online at www.mdmercy.com; MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

