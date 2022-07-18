Newswise — (ROSEMONT, Ill. July 18, 2022)—The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine is proud to announce its 2022-2023 Board of Directors. The Board was installed at the AOSSM 2022 Annual Meeting held July 13-17 in Colorado Springs.

The 2022-2023 Board of Directors includes:

Mark D. Miller, MD, President, University of Virginia Health System

Dean C. Taylor, MD, President-Elect, Duke Sports Medicine Institute

Christopher Kaeding, Vice President, The Ohio State University Sports Medicine Institute

Robert T. Burks, MD, Secretary, University of Utah Orthopaedic Center

Eric C. McCarty, MD, Treasurer, University of Colorado

Kurt P. Spindler, MD, Immediate Past President, Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center

Michael G. Ciccotti, MD, Past President, Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Matthew Provencher, MD – Member at large, Over 45

Asheesh Bedi, MD – Member at Large, NorthShore University HealthSystem

Katherine J. Coyner, MD – Member at Large, UConn Health

Keith Kenter, MD – Council of Delegates Chair (Ex Officio), Western Michigan University

Cassandra Lee, MD—Communications Chair (Ex Officio), UC Davis Sports Medicine

Benjamin Ma, MD – Research Chair (Ex Officio), UC San Fransisco Sports Medicine

Brian R. Wolf, MD – Education Chair (Ex Officio), UI Sports Medicine

Bruce Redier, MD, Executive Editor, Medical Publishing/Editor-in-Chief AJSM (Ex-Officio Non-Voting)

Greg Dummer, Chief Executive Officer, AOSSM (Ex-Officio Non-Voting)

The Board of Directors is elected by AOSSM membership (with the exception of Ex Officio members, who may not vote). To learn more about the AOSSM Board of Directors and committees, visit www.sportsmed.org/about-us/leadership.

The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) is the premier global, sports medicine organization representing the interests of orthopaedic surgeons and other professionals who provide comprehensive health services for the care of athletes and active people of all ages and levels. We cultivate evidence-based knowledge, provide extensive educational programming, and promote emerging research that advances the science and practice of sports medicine. AOSSM is also a founding partner of the STOP Sports Injuries campaign to prevent overuse and traumatic injuries in kids.