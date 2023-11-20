Newswise — Rockville, Md. (November 20, 2023)—The American Physiological Society (APS) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Labster, the world’s leading platform for virtual labs and science simulations. Through the partnership, the APS Center for Physiology Education will develop resources for undergraduate physiology educators that explore the implementation of virtual reality tools to improve the teaching of complex physiological processes.

The Center for Physiology, a community of excellence that focuses on elevating the way physiology educators teach and learn physiology, launched in August 2022. Developed with input from more than 500 educators, the Center’s collection of learning modules, educator-approved resources and robust platform for community discussion and activity offer a comprehensive approach to advancing physiology education and learning.

Resources created from the partnership between APS and Labster will include an educational webinar and best practice guides designed to advise physiology instructors on the integration of virtual anatomy and physiology labs within their curricula to be released in early 2024.

“Forming partnerships with science education technology providers like Labster has been key to providing our community of physiology educators with professional development tools on cutting-edge platforms that enhance the student learning experience,” said APS Director of Learning and Career Development Margaret Stieben.

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: To schedule an interview with a member of the research team, please contact APS Media Relations or call 301.634.7314. Find more research highlights in our Newsroom.

Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiological Society connects a global, multidisciplinary community of more than 10,000 biomedical scientists and educators as part of its mission to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health. The Society drives collaboration and spotlights scientific discoveries through its 16 scholarly journals and programming that support researchers and educators in their work.