Newswise — ST. LOUIS — Krista Lentine, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine at Saint Louis University’s School of Medicine, was recently elected to the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI).

“As the sixth ASCI inductee at the School of Medicine in 50 years, the second in 20 years, and the second woman in 31 years, this honor is particularly impactful,” Lentine said. “Work in transplant outcomes and epidemiology provides real-world evidence that can guide, complement, and strengthen work in clinical trials and prospective studies, and provide pragmatic evidence that may not otherwise be feasible.”

The ASCI is a nonprofit medical honor society comprising over 3,000 physician-scientists from all medical specialties. The Society is dedicated to advancing research that extends understanding of diseases and improves treatment, and members are committed to mentoring future generations of physician-scientists.

Each year, the ASCI Council considers membership nominations of several hundred physician-scientists and recommends up to 100 candidates for election.

These new members come from 49 different institutions and represent excellence across academic medicine. Lentine will be among new members officially inducted into the Society at the ASCI Dinner and New Member Induction Ceremony on April 21, 2023, as part of the ASCI, Association of American Physicians and American Physician Scientists Joint Meeting, April 21–23, at the Swissotel Chicago.

Lentine, also associate division director of nephrology and medical director of living donation at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, says ASCI’s recognition centers on an approach to large database epidemiology in transplantation. As a physician-scientist focused on improving the care of patients needing organ transplantation, transplant recipients, and living donors, she says leveraging a national transplant registry combined with other electronic health information sources has formed a cornerstone of her career. Letine says the rapid pace of evolving clinical needs in the field challenges her to pursue novel approaches to evidence generation to help advance clinical and cost-effective care for the patients they serve.

Lentine’s nomination comes from long-time mentor Daniel Brennan, M.D., professor of nephrology and Transplant Institute Director at Johns Hopkins Medicine and credits his clinical insights with guiding her early work in applying big data to help optimize the use and outcomes of donated organs as a public trust.

Aliza Anwar Memon, M.D., a nephrology fellow, and senior pre-med student Kennan Maher, who earned an American Society of Nephrology travel grant to support attendance, will present their work at the ASCI meeting. In supporting the engagement of trainees at ASCI meetings, Lentine hopes to foster institutional participation and a future generation of SLU physician-scientists in this esteemed professional organization.

