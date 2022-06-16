Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., June 16, 2022 — Registration opens today for the American Society for Radiation Oncology's (ASTRO) 64th Annual Meeting, which will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, October 23-26, 2022. Media registration is available at www.astro.org/astro2022press, and general registration is available at www.astro.org/annualmeeting.

ASTRO's 2022 Annual Meeting will feature:

More than 1,700 research presentations on advances in cancer care

Special sessions including roundups of cancer breakthroughs from the past year, educational sessions focused on diversity, equity and inclusion and storytelling sessions with special topics such as patient safety, rural health care and virtual education

Keynote speakers and expert panels related to the meeting's theme, "AI & EI: Caring for the Patient in a Wireless World"

Led by ASTRO President Geraldine M. Jacobson, MD, MPH, MBA, FASTRO, the conference is expected to attract thousands of oncologists, clinicians, researchers and other health care professionals from around the globe. Attendees can choose to join the meeting in-person in San Antonio or register for virtual access to live-streaming of all scientific and educational sessions. Additionally, more than 170 exhibitors will showcase state-of-the-art technologies for cancer care.

News briefings held on-site in San Antonio will feature high-impact studies; briefings also will be available via webcast for off-site reporters. The final press program will be announced in early October. ASTRO will host an on-site press office during meeting hours, and interview rooms will be available to reserve on a first-come, first-serve basis.

General information about the meeting, including information on health and safety protocols, is available on the ASTRO Annual Meeting website. For questions about the press program and media registration, visit our press kit or contact ASTRO's media relations team at [email protected] or 703-286-1600.

ABOUT ASTRO

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) is the largest radiation oncology society in the world, with nearly 10,000 members who are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists, dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. For information on radiation therapy, visit RTAnswers.org. To learn more about ASTRO, visit our website and follow us on social media.