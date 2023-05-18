Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., May 18, 2023 (view online) — Registration opens today for the American Society for Radiation Oncology's (ASTRO) 65th Annual Meeting, which will be held at the San Diego Convention Center, October 1-4, 2023. Media registration is available at www.astro.org/astro2023press, and general registration is available at www.astro.org/annualmeeting.

Led by ASTRO President Jeff Michalski, MD, MBA, FASTRO, the conference is expected to attract thousands of oncologists, clinicians, researchers and other health care professionals from around the globe. ASTRO's 2023 Annual Meeting will feature the following:

More than 2,000 research presentations on advances in radiation oncology and cancer care

Storytelling and educational panels on topics such as equity in patient care, patient safety, radiopharmaceutical therapy and mentorship, and a special poster section spotlighting in-progress clinical trials

Expert panels and speakers related to the meeting's theme, "Pay it Forward: Partnering with Our Patients," including a Presidential Symposium focused on patient perspectives and clinical trials, as well as keynote addresses from Anupam Jena, MD, PhD, host of the Freakonomics, M.D. podcast, and Arif Kamal, MD, MBA, MHS, Chief Patient Officer for the American Cancer Society

Registered attendees can choose to join the meeting in-person in San Diego or with virtual access to live-streams of all scientific and educational sessions. Additionally, for those attending in-person, more than 170 exhibitors will showcase state-of-the-art technologies for cancer care in the ASTRO Exhibit Hall.

News briefings will feature an array of high-impact studies and will be accessible via webcast for off-site reporters. The press program studies and briefing times will be announced in September. ASTRO will host an on-site press office during meeting hours, and interview rooms will be available to reserve on a first-come, first-serve basis.

General information about the meeting is available on the ASTRO Annual Meeting website. For questions about the press program and media registration, visit our press kit or contact ASTRO's media relations team by email.

