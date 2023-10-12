Newswise — The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today announced Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) has joined ASA’s Industry Supporter Program to support the Society’s more than 56,000 physician anesthesiologist members to improve patient care and reduce reliance on opioids for the treatment of postsurgical or chronic pain.

“We are delighted to establish this collaboration with Pacira, which we believe represents an excellent opportunity to advance education and innovation for our members,” said ASA President Michael Champeau, M.D., FAAP, FASA. “Pacira and the ASA share a mutual commitment toward best-in-class pain medicine and optimizing patient outcomes, and we look forward to working together to advance these shared goals.”

As an Industry Supporter, Pacira is helping to establish a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the anesthesiology community, strengthen collaboration between physician anesthesiologists and industry, and add to the value the Society provides to patients and the public, while providing invaluable year-round support of ASA programs and priorities related to non-opioid alternatives and postsurgical care.

Through the program, Pacira is supporting ASA’s major events, including this year’s ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meeting, with valuable educational resources to improve patient care.

“Pacira is pleased to support ASA and we look forward to collaborating in our efforts to improve patient outcomes through opioid-minimizing strategies,” said Dave Stack, CEO and Chairman of Pacira. “Our organizations share a common interest in advancing education and innovation for the anesthesia community and the patients we serve. We believe that working together, Pacira and the ASA can effect significant change in the best interest of patients.”

Launched in 2010, ASA’s Industry Supporter Program is limited to 10 organizations at any time. Participation is intended for companies who want to stand apart by showcasing high-level commitment to the education of physician anesthesiologists, the anesthesia care team and advancement of the specialty.