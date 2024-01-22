Newswise — In a strategic move, ASA has hired Vince Loffredo, Ed.D., as its new Chief Learning Officer, where he will oversee the Education, Meetings, and Publications departments, as well as serve as a vital member of ASA’s CEO team.

Loffredo comes with deep experience spanning three decades in education and program development. Having served as Vice President of Continuing Professional Development Division for the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), Loffredo brings expertise in the strategic, operational and financial aspects of continuing education.

As ASA’s Chief Learning Officer, Loffredo will lead the planning and execution of ASA’s portfolio of continuing medical education, professional development and other member-oriented learning resources to ensure ASA members have access to the best possible educational offerings to support clinical excellence, patient safety and practice improvement. Additionally, he will develop programs to prepare ASA members to assume roles of increasing leadership responsibility in their practices, departments, hospitals and health systems. With the Publications Department, Loffredo will identify material and intellectual property published in Anesthesiology, ASA’s peer-reviewed medical journal, and the ASA Monitor, ASA’s member news publication, that can be transformed into educational resources. He’ll also work with the Meetings Department to ensure ASA’s meetings and events, including its flagship event the ANESTHESIOLOGY annual meeting, remain vital, state-of-the-art educational opportunities for ASA members as well as contributors to the Society’s financial performance.

“This is an exciting new chapter for both ASA and myself,” said Loffredo. “I am genuinely enthusiastic about joining the esteemed ASA, where my passion for learning aligns with the mission of elevating continuing medical education. Together, we will foster a culture of continuous learning, innovation and compassionate care, making a positive impact on the future of the ASA, its members and learners.”

“Vince is a recognized leader in the continuing medical education and professional development arena and we are fortunate to have him join ASA,” said Brian Reilly, ASA CEO. “With his experience at AAFP these past six years, as well as his unique expertise and track record, including several senior leadership positions in academic settings, he is well positioned to develop and implement strategies to ensure ASA achieves its vision and mission through live events, online educational offerings, and publications.”

