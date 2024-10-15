Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today presented Mary Dale Peterson, M.D., MSHCA, FACHE, FASA, with its 2023 Distinguished Service Award in recognition of her enduring contributions to advancing patient-centered, physician-led health care. Her dedicated service to the specialty and ASA includes her leadership as ASA president during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The award is the highest honor ASA bestows and is presented annually to a member who has transformed the specialty of anesthesiology.

Nationally recognized for her role in guiding health plans and hospitals, Dr. Peterson currently serves as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Driscoll Health System. She is emeritus staff of Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, and adjunct associate professor at Texas A&M University in College Station.

Dr. Peterson has held numerous positions in the Society. In addition to serving as ASA president from 2019-2020, she served as ASA treasurer and chair of the ASA Section on Fiscal Affairs. Dr. Peterson also served on the ASA's board of directors beginning in 2006. Additionally, she was treasurer of the Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research (an ASA-related organization) from 2012-2017.

Dr. Peterson currently leads ASA’s workforce initiatives, including serving as chair of ASA’s Workforce Summits, chair of the Ad Hoc Taskforce on Physician Workforce and chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on Anesthesia Workforce Research. She is also a member of the ASA Charitable Foundation’s board of directors.

“Dr. Peterson is deserving of our highest honor for many reasons. Her long-time service to ASA is highlighted by her leadership of our Society as president through one of the most challenging medical care events in history,” said ASA President Ronald L. Harter, M.D., FASA. “Her outstanding leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic guided our members through many unknowns and uncertainties, providing health care professionals across many medical specialties with up-to-the-minute guidance. She has also taken on the workforce challenges our specialty is facing. I congratulate her on receiving this award which she so clearly deserves. Our members, our specialty and our patients have benefitted tremendously from her leadership.”

In addition to her commitments to ASA, Dr. Peterson serves on the Executive Committees of the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists and Nueces County Medical Society. She has been an active member of the American Medical Association and the Texas Medical Association since 1984. Dr. Peterson received the Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Society of Pediatrics and the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists.

Dr. Peterson received her Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University. She completed her medical degree and anesthesiology residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where she was elected chief resident. Dr. Peterson also completed a Master of Science in Health Care Administration at Trinity University, San Antonio. She is board-certified in anesthesiology and critical care medicine and has practiced clinically for over 30 years.

The Distinguished Service Award is presented annually for outstanding clinical, educational or scientific achievement, contribution to the specialty and/or exemplary service to the Society. ASA’s House of Delegates establishes policies governing the selection of a recipient for the Distinguished Service Award.

