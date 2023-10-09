Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO — The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today presented Stanley W. Stead, M.D., MBA, FASA, with its 2022 Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his enduring contributions to advancing patient-centered, physician-led health care, and his advocacy related to health care economics, including value-based care and equitable physician payment models. The award is the highest honor ASA bestows and is presented annually to a member who has transformed the specialty of anesthesiology.



A nationally recognized thought leader in health care economics, information technology and quality of care, Dr. Stead served as a professor and senior hospital executive for more than three decades. He recently retired from his positions as vice chair and professor of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and senior executive director of strategic planning, utilization, perioperative services, capital planning and risk management at the University of California, Davis. He also recently retired from his role as president and founder of Stead Health Group, Inc., in Los Angeles.

Dr. Stead served as ASA’s vice president of professional affairs from 2013-18, where he made innumerable contributions, both within the Society and to the specialty more widely. Notably, he led ASA’s efforts in advancing value-based payment and population care models, and co-developed ASA’s Perioperative Surgical Home (PSH) model of care. He received ASA’s Excellence in Government Award in 2012 and Lifetime Achievement Award in Practice Management in 2019.

Dr. Stead has held numerous positions in the Society. In 1993, he created ASA’s CROSSWALK®, a guide for surgery and anesthesia Current Procedural Terminology (CPT ®) codes, for which he served as author and editor for 30 years. He chaired ASA’s Committee on Economics and ASA’s Section on Professional Practice. He also served on the ASA Board of Directors, as well as the Board of Directors of the Anesthesia Quality Institute, an ASA foundation.

“I cannot imagine a more deserving recipient of ASA’s highest honor,” said ASA President Michael W. Champeau, M.D., FAAP, FASA. “I’ve worked alongside Dr. Stead for over 30 years. The breadth and depth of his knowledge about the specialty and health care economics have made him an invaluable resource to anesthesiology and our members.”

In addition to his commitments to ASA, Dr. Stead is a national expert on medical coding and reimbursement, having served on the American Medical Association’s (AMA) CPT Panel and Relative Value System Update Committee, and author of AMA's 2007 and 2008 References on Physician Quality Reporting Initiative. He received the California Society of Anesthesiologists’ Distinguished Service Award in 2019. He has published more than 120 articles and delivered more than 150 lectures and presentations worldwide on a variety of health care topics.

Dr. Stead received a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry, Doctor of Medicine degree and a Master of Business Administration from UCLA, where he also completed his anesthesiology residency and fellowship in cardiothoracic anesthesiology. He completed his surgery internship at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.



The Distinguished Service Award is presented annually for outstanding clinical, educational, or scientific achievement, contribution to the specialty and/or exemplary service to the Society. ASA’s House of Delegates establishes policies governing the selection of a recipient for the Distinguished Service Award.

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific professional society with more than 56,000 members organized to advance the medical practice of anesthesiology and secure its future. ASA is committed to ensuring anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of all patients before, during and after surgery. ASA members also lead the care of critically ill patients in intensive care units, as well as treat pain in both acute and chronic settings.





For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about how anesthesiologists help ensure patient safety, visit asahq.org/madeforthismoment. Join the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2023 social conversation today. Like ASA on Facebook, follow ASALifeline on Twitter and use the hashtag #ANES23.





# # #