CHICAGO – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is pleased to announce that Medtronic, a global leader in health care technology, is an ASA Industry Supporter for the 10th year, supporting the work of the Society and anesthesiologists to improve patient safety and outcomes.

“ASA is thrilled to welcome Medtronic as an Industry Supporter for a decade straight,” said ASA President Ronald L. Harter, M.D., FASA. “Working together we provide quality education and resources for our members, helping to reduce postoperative delirium and improve emergence and recovery time through Medtronic’s monitoring solutions that improve patient safety.”

As an Industry Supporter, Medtronic is helping to establish a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the anesthesiology community, strengthen collaboration between anesthesiologists and industry, and add to the value the Society provides to patients and the public. Additionally, Medtronic provides invaluable year-round support of ASA programs and priorities related to perioperative care, brain health, and continuing medical education (CME) grant support.

With the support of Medtronic as an industry partner, ASA has been able to drive key initiatives that educate anesthesiologists, advance clinical practices, and improve patient outcomes. This collaboration allows Medtronic to participate in crucial discussions and contribute to innovative solutions that ultimately enhance patient safety worldwide.

Through the program, Medtronic has unique opportunities to engage with leaders in anesthesiology from around the world and during major ASA events including the ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meeting and ASA® ADVANCE: The Anesthesiology Business Event.

"Our long-standing partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to patient safety,” said Frank Chan, Ph.D., president of the Acute Care & Monitoring business at Medtronic. “By collaborating with clinicians to understand their needs, we develop purposeful innovations to help them predict, respond to, and prevent potential adverse events. We look forward to connecting with clinicians during the ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meeting to discuss the future of connected care solutions, our commitment to health equity, and our latest innovations in patient monitoring.”

Launched in 2010, ASA’s Industry Supporter Program is limited to 10 organizations. Participation is intended for companies who want to stand apart by showcasing high-level commitment to the education of anesthesiologists, the anesthesia care team and advancement of the specialty.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with nearly 58,000 members organized to advance the medical practice of anesthesiology and secure its future. ASA is committed to ensuring anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of all patients before, during and after surgery. ASA members also lead the care of critically ill patients in intensive care units, as well as treat pain in both acute and chronic settings.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about how anesthesiologists help ensure patient safety, visit asahq.org/madeforthismoment. Like ASA on Facebook and follow ASALifeline on X.

ABOUT MEDTRONIC

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

