Newswise — CHICAGO – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today announced it has been selected as a 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation. This marks the sixth consecutive year the Society has received the designation. The honor identifies companies that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance.

“It’s an honor to be named one of the nation’s leaders in workplace excellence and employee enrichment,” said Paul Pomerantz, ASA CEO. “At ASA, we actively embrace our core values of collaboration, dedication, commitment, and improvement to positively impact our company culture and take great pride in our commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace.”

This year, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) is releasing results for the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation from its spring, summer, fall, and winter application cycles. The summer Best and Brightest program honored 175 winning organizations, including ASA, from across the country, out of 1,400 nominations. Winners will be recognized during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in November 2022 and spring of 2023.

Best and Brightest national winners are scored based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This year’s winners raised the bar and scored above the benchmark in the following categories: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance.

“These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Programs. “They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards, and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees.”

In June, ASA was also named a 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Chicago for the sixth year. Additionally, in July the Society was named a 2022 Best and Brightest in Wellness® for the first time.

