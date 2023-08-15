Newswise — CHICAGO – Women are at significantly greater risk of depression following brain injury than men. People with opioid use disorder are nearly five times more likely to overdose following surgery. Black, Hispanic and Asian children are less likely to receive tubes commonly used to treat ear infections. These findings are among the significant research to be unveiled at ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2023, the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), Oct. 13-17 in San Francisco.

ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2023, the premier anesthesiology event, will include:

Groundbreaking scientific research highlighted in more than 750 abstracts covering the best science in the field.

More than 350 educational sessions and panels including racial and ethnic disparities in health care; diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts within the specialty; the latest guidance for opioid use disorder and pain management therapies; sessions on pediatric anesthesia, postoperative delirium, regional anesthesia and more.

Barbara Scavone, M.D., will present the Gertie Marx Lecture “The Anesthesiologist’s Role on Labor and Delivery,” focusing on maternal health care and anesthesiologists’ impact in reducing maternal morbidity and mortality.

John Eichhorn, M.D., will present the Ellison Pierce Lecture “Integrating Behavior and Technology for Anesthesia Patient Safety,” demonstrating that human factors and safety-oriented culture, mindset and behaviors are the keys to maintaining and improving anesthesia safety.

An immersive exhibit hall spotlighting innovators and leaders in the specialty, hands-on educational opportunities, research insights, and the latest products, resources and services elevating anesthesiology care today.

What: ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2023 When: Oct. 13-17 Where: Moscone Center, 747 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103 How to Register: To register, email [email protected] with your press credentials or a letter of assignment. Join the Conversation: You can join the conversation on social media by using #ANES23.

