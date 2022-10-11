Newswise — NEW ORLEANS — The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today presented David O. Warner, M.D., with its 2022 Excellence in Research Award in recognition of his extensive research efforts to help improve patient care before, during and after surgery. The award is presented annually for outstanding achievement in research that has or is likely to have an important impact on the practice of anesthesiology.



Dr. Warner is a professor of anesthesiology, clinician investigator and consultant for the Department of Anesthesiology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he practices pediatric anesthesiology. He is associate dean for faculty affairs at the Mayo Clinic Alix College of Medicine and the associate director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Clinical and Translational Sciences, overseeing efforts to train the next generation of researchers to make discoveries to improve human health.

Dr. Warner’s early research focused on the basic mechanisms of how anesthesia affects the respiratory system. His desire to improve lung health around the time of surgery led to his interest in helping surgical patients quit smoking. He is recognized as a leading investigator and advocate for controlling the use of tobacco prior to and following surgery. Based on his efforts, anesthesiology, surgery and pain medicine practices have incorporated tobacco use interventions into clinical practice nationally and internationally that help patients not only reduce their risk of complications after procedures, but enjoy the substantial overall health benefits of quitting tobacco.

Dr. Warner also conducted an extensive series of studies on the potential long-term effects of anesthesia on the brains of young children so that anesthesiologists can provide the safest possible care for children who require surgery during childhood. In addition, he co-authored a series of studies to evaluate the potential impact of anesthesia on the cognitive function of older patients, which highlighted the continued need to optimize the cognitive recovery and perioperative experience for older patients undergoing surgery.

“The breadth and quality of Dr. Warner’s research contributions to the specialty of anesthesiology and patient care is unparalleled,” said ASA President Randall M. Clark, M.D., FASA. “I am honored to present the 2022 Excellence in Research Award to Dr. Warner — an extraordinary physician, researcher and teacher.”

Dr. Warner is a former director of the American Board of Anesthesiology and chaired its Research Committee for many years. He also served as associate editor and editor of the journal Anesthesiology, chair of ASA’s Smoking Cessation Initiative and ad hoc member for numerous National Institutes of Health study sections.

Dr. Warner received his bachelor’s and medical degrees from The Ohio State University in Columbus and completed his anesthesia residency and fellowship training at Mayo Clinic.



