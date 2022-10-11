Newswise — NEW ORLEANS — The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today presented Kristin Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., with its 2022 James E. Cottrell Presidential Scholar Award in recognition of her exemplary translational research on post-surgical pain. The award is presented annually to ASA members who have dedicated their formative career to research.

Dr. Schreiber is an associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School, and vice chair for faculty development in the Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, both in Boston. An anesthesiologist and translational pain neuroscientist, her research focuses on the prediction and prevention of post-surgical pain and opioid use in patients undergoing surgery, specifically focusing on the contribution of psychosocial and psychophysical factors to greater post-surgical pain and opioid use. She has pioneered the use of simple, brief psychosocial and psychophysical assessment tools during the perioperative period to improve prediction of who is most at risk.

Dr. Schreiber also leads clinical studies on alternative therapies for postoperative pain management. In her quantitative sensory testing lab, she investigates differences in pain processing among individuals. This includes how subjective pain relates to changes in physiology, and how pain may be modulated by non-opioid analgesic techniques, including regional anesthesia, yoga-based exercise and music.

“Dr. Schreiber’s outstanding research and dedication to academic service has a tremendous influence on current and future techniques for providing safe and effective pain relief for patients undergoing surgery,” said ASA President Randall M. Clark, M.D., FASA. “On behalf of ASA, I congratulate her on this well-deserved honor.”

Dr. Schreiber’s research has been published in more than 60 peer-reviewed publications. She has served on several national and international scientific committees, including as an editor at Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, as chair of the review committee for the International Anesthesia Research Society’s Mentored Research Award, and also led a committee defining acute pain taxonomy and recommending methods of pain measurement. In addition, she is site principal investigator of a national pain research network sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and has been an invited speaker at NIH research workshops, as well as a diverse set of anesthesiology and pain-related societies’ annual meetings.

Dr. Schreiber received her M.D. and Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. She completed her residency in anesthesiology at the University of Pittsburgh and a post-doctoral fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She is board-certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology.





