Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO — The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today presented Philip G. Morgan, M.D., and Margaret M. Sedensky, M.D., with its 2023 Excellence in Research Award in recognition of their extensive research focused on understanding how anesthetics work and whether certain anesthetics are safe for children with mitochondrial disease. The award is presented annually for outstanding achievement in research that has had, or is likely to have, an important impact on the practice of anesthesiology.

Drs. Morgan and Sedensky are professors in the Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle and principal investigators at Seattle Children’s Research Institute. Dr. Morgan is also a pediatric anesthesiologist at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

As partners and scientific collaborators for more than 40 years, Drs. Morgan and Sedensky are recognized leaders in understanding the mechanisms by which volatile anesthetics work to cause unconsciousness and block pain. They have identified a molecular target of volatile anesthetics in mitochondria that controls behavioral sensitivity across species. Most recently, their joint research focused on exploring whether children with mitochondrial disease — a disorder that occurs when structures that produce energy for a cell malfunction — are more sensitive to volatile anesthetics. Additionally, Drs. Morgan and Sedensky are exploring how mitochondrial disease causes cells in particular brain regions to degenerate.

“Dr. Morgan and Dr. Sedensky’s pioneering research has laid the foundation for improving the safety and care of pediatric patients with mitochondrial disease undergoing surgical procedures,” said ASA President Michael W. Champeau, M.D., FAAP, FASA. “I congratulate them on their significant achievements.”

In addition to receiving ASA’s Excellence in Research Award, Dr. Sedensky has been selected to present the Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research (FAER)-Helrich Research Lecture at ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2023. The FAER-Helrich Research Lecture recognizes outstanding scholarship by a scientist to encourage young anesthesiologists to consider careers in research and teaching.

Dr. Morgan received a Bachelor of Science in engineering from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, a Master of Arts in molecular biology from the University of Colorado in Boulder, and his medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora. He completed a residency and research fellowship in anesthesiology at the University Hospitals of Cleveland and a fellowship in pediatric anesthesiology at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Dr. Sedensky received a Bachelor of Arts in biology from New College of Florida in Sarasota, a Master of Arts in molecular biology from the University of Colorado in Boulder, and her medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora. She completed residencies in anesthesiology at the University Hospitals of Cleveland and a research fellowship in anesthesiology at the University of Washington in Seattle.



