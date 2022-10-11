Newswise — NEW ORLEANS — The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today presented Steven H. Rose, M.D., with its 2022 Excellence in Education Award in recognition of his exemplary leadership in physician and graduate medical education. The award is presented annually to an ASA member who has made significant contributions to the specialty through excellence in teaching, development of new teaching methods or the implementation of innovative educational programs.



Dr. Rose has held several leadership roles throughout his 35-year tenure at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He currently serves as professor of anesthesiology in the Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine. He previously served as the department’s vice chair for education and residency program director, and then was appointed to associate dean for surgery and surgical specialties within the Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education (MCSGME). Subsequently, he was promoted to MCSGME vice dean and became the school’s designated institutional official (DIO) to the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). Most recently, Dr. Rose served as MCSGME dean and DIO.

As vice dean, dean and DIO of MCSGME, Dr. Rose oversaw more than 1,800 physician trainees in 184 ACGME-accredited and 141 non-accredited residencies and fellowships on three Mayo Clinic campuses (Rochester, Minnesota; Jacksonville, Florida; and Phoenix, Arizona). The ACGME recognized his outstanding leadership by selecting him for their “Courage to Lead” award in 2016 and appointing him chair of its Institutional Review Committee in 2020 — the first anesthesiologist to hold this position. The committee is responsible for overseeing more than 850 American institutions that sponsor graduate medical education.

“Dr. Rose’s remarkable leadership and contributions in graduate medical education have benefited future physicians across the country,” said ASA President Randall M. Clark, M.D., FASA. “His dedication and passion for teaching, mentoring and creating educational programs for young physicians has been pivotal to advancing the specialty and anesthesia residency programs at the national level.”

Dr. Rose has mentored many anesthesiology residents and medical students over his illustrious career on projects that have resulted in peer-reviewed medical and medical education publications. He has been a primary or contributing author on 28 peer-reviewed articles that directly address important issues in graduate medical education, most of them related to anesthesiology. He also served as a member of ASA’s Committee on Clinical Forum and Committee on Outreach Education. In 2012, the Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research selected Dr. Rose as a charter member of its Education Mentor Society.

Dr. Rose received his medical degree from Mayo Medical School in Rochester, Minnesota. He completed his residency training in anesthesiology at MCSGME. He was appointed as a senior registrar in anesthesiology at the University of Cape Town’s Groote Schuur Hospital in South Africa and as a Mayo Foundation Scholar at Charing Cross and Brompton Hospitals in London.

