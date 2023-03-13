Newswise — CHICAGO – Today, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), announced that Spencer Stuart, a leading global executive search firm, will lead the search to hire ASA’s next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), starting in April 2023. ASA’s current CEO, Paul Pomerantz, FACHE, will retire at the end of his contract in April 2024, after 11 years of distinguished leadership at the Society.

“Spencer Stuart led our successful CEO Search in 2012 and we are anticipating another extensive, competitive, and rigorous selection process to find the most qualified candidate to become ASA’s next CEO,” said ASA President Michael W. Champeau, M.D., FAAP, FASA.

Dr. Champeau established an Ad Hoc Committee on CEO Search to work with Spencer Stuart to identify and vet candidates for the CEO position, and to ensure an appropriate succession plan is in place for a smooth transition of leadership for ASA’s 56,000 members and staff. A second committee, comprised of voting members of the Board of Directors, will make the final selection.

“I take this aspect of my legacy as president extremely seriously as I recognize the importance of our CEO recruitment and selection process to the future of our society,” said Dr. Champeau. “I am confident that Spencer Stuart and our ad hoc committee will find ASA’s next extraordinary leader.”

