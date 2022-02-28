Newswise — CHICAGO – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today announced the pharmaceutical company, Baudax Bio, as a new ASA Industry Supporter, supporting the work of the Society and physician anesthesiologists to reduce reliance on opioids during or following surgery and ensuring that non-opioid alternatives are available to patients.

“Establishing a partnership with Baudax Bio is an exciting new opportunity for ASA and our members,” said ASA President Randall M. Clark, M.D., FASA. “We will work together to ensure non-opioid treatment options for acute pain patients are available and provide quality education and resources to improve patient safety through the Perioperative Surgical Home model of care and other priorities.”

As an Industry Supporter, Baudax Bio is helping to establish a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the anesthesiology community, strengthen collaboration between physician anesthesiologists and industry, and add to the value the Society provides to patients and the public, while providing invaluable year-round support of ASA programs and priorities related to non-opioid alternatives and perioperative care.

Through the program, Baudax Bio will have unique opportunities to engage with leaders in anesthesiology from around the world and during major ASA events including the ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meeting and ASA® ADVANCE: The Anesthesiology Business Event.

In 2020, Baudax Bio launched ANJESO (meloxicam), a once-daily non-opioid injection, for use in adults for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics.

“Baudax Bio is pleased to have the opportunity to work with ASA to advance education and research,” said Gerri Henwood, CEO of Baudax Bio. “We are aligned with ASA’s objectives of improving patient care by providing new options for pain management today, and in the future we hope to add novel neuromuscular blocking and reversal agents as well.”

Launched in 2010, ASA’s Industry Supporter Program is limited to 10 organizations. Participation is intended for companies who want to stand apart by showcasing high-level commitment to the education of physician anesthesiologists, the Anesthesia Care Team and advancement of the specialty.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 55,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about the role physician anesthesiologists play in ensuring patient safety, visit asahq.org/madeforthismoment. Like ASA on Facebook and follow ASALifeline on Twitter.

