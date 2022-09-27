Newswise — CHICAGO – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today announced GE Healthcare, a global medical technology and digital solutions company, as a new ASA Industry Supporter, bolstering the work of the Society in improving patient safety and the delivery of high-quality care before, during, and after surgery.

“We’re excited to welcome GE Healthcare as a new ASA industry supporter and look forward to collaborating on our efforts to improve patient care,” said ASA President Randall M. Clark, M.D., FASA. “Through our partnership, we will provide education on the latest advances in anesthesia technology and develop resources to improve patient safety.”

As an Industry Supporter, GE Healthcare is helping to establish a strong partnership with the anesthesiology community, strengthen collaboration between physician anesthesiologists and industry, and add to the value the Society brings to patients and the public, while providing invaluable year-round support of ASA programs and priorities related to perioperative care, including the Perioperative Surgical Home.

Through the program, GE Healthcare will have unique opportunities to engage with leaders in anesthesiology from around the world and during major ASA events including the ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meeting and ASA® ADVANCE: The Anesthesiology Business Event.

GE Healthcare provides clinical monitoring and acute care systems, and supporting software and services, for use in anesthesia delivery, diagnostic cardiology, and perinatal care. GE Healthcare’s patient monitoring solutions help physicians diagnose, treat, and monitor their patients. Earlier this year, the company unveiled End-tidal Control Software to help automate anesthesia delivery and reduce greenhouse gas emissions during surgery by enabling anesthesia providers to set precise targets for oxygen and anesthetic agent.

“GE Healthcare is proud to support ASA in advancing the future of anesthesiology,” said John Beard, M.D., chief medical officer of GE Healthcare’s Patient Care Solutions business. “Partnering with clinicians to better understand their unmet needs helps us deliver on our commitment to enable care teams to make faster, more informed decisions helping to improve patient outcomes.”

Launched in 2010, ASA’s Industry Supporter Program is limited to 10 organizations. Participation is intended for companies who want to stand apart by showcasing high-level commitment to the education of physician anesthesiologists, the anesthesia care team and advancement of the specialty.

