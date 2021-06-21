Newswise — The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today announced Heron Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, as an ASA Industry Supporter for the third year, supporting the work of the Society and physician anesthesiologists to reduce reliance on opioids during or following surgical procedures and ensuring that non-opioid alternatives are available to patients.

“We are excited to welcome Heron Therapeutics again as an ASA Industry Supporter,” said ASA President Beverly K. Philip, M.D., FACA, FASA. “We will work together with them to ensure non-opioid treatment options for acute pain patients are available, and also prioritize education on these modalities to physicians, patients and the public.”

As an Industry Supporter, Heron is helping to establish a strong, mutually-beneficial relationship with the anesthesiology community, strengthen collaboration between physician anesthesiologists and industry, and add to the value the Society provides to patients and the public, while providing invaluable year-round support of ASA programs and priorities related to non-opioid alternatives.

Through the program, Heron Therapeutics will have unique opportunities to inform strategic dialogue with leaders in anesthesiology from around the world and during major ASA events including the ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meeting and Practice ManagementTM conference.

Just last month, Heron Therapeutics’ ZYNRELEFTM (bupivacaine and meloxicam), an extended-release, dual-acting local anesthetic that delivers a fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine and a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) meloxicam was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ZYNRELEF offers patients, health care providers and pain medicine physicians, not just pain reduction for up to 72 hours, but also eliminates the need for opioids after surgery for many patients.

“Following FDA approval of ZYNRELEF, we are looking forward to working with ASA to ensure safe, effective non-opioid pain alternatives are the mainstay of pain management following surgeries,” commented Barry Quart, Pharm.D., chairman and chief executive officer of Heron. “Along with ASA, we hope to continue working with the anesthesiology community to cement prescribing standards to decrease postoperative opioid use without sacrificing pain relief, in the United States.”

Launched in 2010, ASA’s Industry Supporter Program is limited to 10 organizations. Participation is intended for companies who want to stand above by showcasing high-level commitment to the education of physician anesthesiologists, the anesthesia care team and advancement of the specialty.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Our advanced science, patented technologies, and innovative approach to drug discovery and development have allowed us to create and commercialize a portfolio of products that aim to advance the standard-of-care for acute care and oncology patients. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 54,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.