Newswise — CHICAGO – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today announced Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, as an ASA Industry Supporter for the eighth year, supporting the work of the Society and physician anesthesiologists to improve patient safety, non-opioid pain management, and brain health among older patients undergoing surgery.

“We are excited to welcome Medtronic again as an ASA Industry Supporter,” said ASA President Randall M. Clark, M.D., FASA. “We will work together to provide quality education and resources to improve patient safety, reduce reliance on opioids during or following surgery, and optimize cognitive recovery for older patients undergoing surgery through ASA’s Perioperative Surgical Home model of care, Perioperative Brain Health Initiative and other priorities.”

As an Industry Supporter, Medtronic is helping to establish a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the anesthesiology community, strengthen collaboration between physician anesthesiologists and industry, and add to the value the Society provides to patients and the public. Additionally, Medtronic will provide invaluable year-round support of ASA programs and priorities related to perioperative care, non-opioid treatment options, brain health, and continuing medical education (CME) grant support.

Through the program, Medtronic will have unique opportunities to engage with leaders in anesthesiology from around the world and during major ASA events including the ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meeting and ASA® ADVANCE: The Anesthesiology Business Event.

"Our long-standing partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to advancing the practice of anesthesiology and prioritizing patient safety,” said Frank Chan, president of the Patient Monitoring business, which is part of the Medical Surgical Portfolio at Medtronic. “By collaborating with clinicians to understand their needs, we develop purposeful innovations to help reduce the risk of dangerous and costly patient complications. Through our partnership with ASA, we were able to connect with clinicians during the last ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meeting to discuss our latest innovation in pulse oximetry.”

Medtronic recently announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted 510(k) clearance for its Nellcor™ OxySoft™ SpO 2 sensor. The device is the first pulse oximetry sensor to use a silicone adhesive designed to protect fragile skin and improve repositionability and signal acquisition. This new sensor will help clinicians respond quickly with well-informed decisions for their critical care patients.

Launched in 2010, ASA’s Industry Supporter Program is limited to 10 organizations. Participation is intended for companies who want to stand apart by showcasing high-level commitment to the education of physician anesthesiologists, the anesthesia care team and advancement of the specialty.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 55,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about the role physician anesthesiologists play in ensuring patient safety, visit asahq.org/madeforthismoment. Like ASA on Facebook and follow ASALifeline on Twitter.

ABOUT MEDTRONIC

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

The Nellcor™️ pulse oximetry monitoring system should not be used as the sole basis for diagnosis or therapy and is intended only as an adjunct in patient assessment.

