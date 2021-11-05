Newswise — San Diego (November 5, 2021)—Today, the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) announced the Barbara T. Murphy Endowed Lectureship. Established by Verici Dx (LSE: VRCI), Renalytix (LSE RENX and Nasdaq RNLX), and the American Society of Transplantation (AST), the new lectureship will honor Dr. Murphy’s legacy as a leader in transplant immunology and medicine by recognizing advances in kidney transplantation.

While attending medical school at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, Dr. Murphy was inspired to pursue a career in treating and researching kidney diseases and transplant immunology by a young dialysis patient who received a second chance at life after a successful kidney transplant. This passion led Dr. Murphy to the United States, where she completed a nephrology fellowship at Harvard Medical School’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Murphy served as the Dean for Strategy and Innovation at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Murray M. Rosenberg Professor of Medicine. She held a variety of leadership roles in national and international organizations, including AST President, and served as ASN President-Elect at the time of her passing earlier this year.

Among Dr. Murphy’s many honors, she was named Nephrologist of the Year in 2011 by the American Kidney Fund, included in the Irish American “Healthcare and Life Science 50” in 2016, and identified as one of Crain’s New York’s “Notable Women in Health Care in 2018. She received numerous honorary doctoral degrees from universities and medical schools.

Dr. Murphy was also the inaugural recipient of ASN’s new lifetime achievement Trailblazer Award. ASN launched the award in 2021 to honor leaders who strengthen the foundation of nephrology while advancing the field through innovation, creativity, inspiration, and tenacity.

In recognition of Dr. Murphy’s amazing achievements in the field of nephrology, the endowed lecture will bear her name in perpetuity. Starting at ASN Kidney Week 2022, the Murphy Endowed Lectureship will take place at every Kidney Week.

“I wish to thank Verici Dx Chief Executive Officer Sara Barrington, Renalytix Chief Executive Officer James McCullough, and AST President Dr. John Gill for their partnership in establishing this endowed lecture to honor Dr. Murphy,” said Susan E. Quaggin, MD, FASN, ASN President. “As we look to the future, I hope each of us will channel Barbara’s legacy in some way. Knowing her has made me—and so many others—a better person and a stronger professional. The world is a better place because of Dr. Murphy, and her legacy will live on through her many talented mentees.”

