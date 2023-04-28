Newswise — Washington, D.C. (April 28, 2023) —The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) celebrates the re-introduction of the Living Donor Protection Act (LDPA) by Representative Nadler, Representative Costa, Representative DeGette, Representative Blunt-Rochester, Representative Curtis, Representative Balderson, Representative Miller-Meeks, Representative Murphy, Senator Gillibrand, and Senator Cotton. The bi-partisan, bicameral legislation will remove barriers facing living donors.

"ASN commends the re-introduction of the Living Donor Protection Act, important legislation which will remove barriers that discourage living donors from providing the life-saving gift of a kidney transplant,” says ASN President and transplant nephrologist Michelle A. Josephson, MD, FASN. “Living donors deserve more support than the current system provides for them, and ASN believes the Living Donor Protection Act is a critical first step to achieve this goal.”

The legislation was first introduced in 2012. Enacting the LDPA in this Congress is a key advocacy priority of ASN. “Every day I see first-hand the difference donated kidneys make in the lives of my patients. Yet currently, living donors face too many barriers to provide this gift of life at a time when donating a kidney is more important than ever: 12 Americans die every day while waiting for a kidney transplant,” states ASN Policy and Advocacy Committee Chair and transplant nephrologist Roslyn B. Mannon, MD, FASN. “I applaud the sponsors of the Living Donor Protection Act for ensuring the ability of living donors to obtain insurance and retain employment are no longer obstacles to organ donation.”

Currently, as many as 20% of living donors express difficulties obtaining and maintaining life, disability, or long-term care insurance. Given that about 90,000 adults and 1,100 children are on the kidney transplant waitlist, removing all barriers to living donation is essential. "Efforts to make living donation a financially-neutral event are vital to safely and responsibly advance opportunities for more healthy, willing persons to share the gift of life” points out transplant nephrologist and ASN Policy and Advocacy Committee member Krista L. Lentine, MD, PhD, FASN. “The Living Donor Protection Act is an urgently needed step towards removing financial barriers to living donation at a national level."

ASN stands ready to work with Congress and the kidney health community to enact this critical and long overdue legislation at the earliest opportunity.

About ASN

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 21,000 members representing 140 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

# # #