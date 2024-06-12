Newswise — Washington, DC (June 12, 2024) – The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) applauds the House Energy and Commerce Committee for unanimously passing the Honor Our Living Donors Act (H.R. 6020), to ensure that only the income of a living donor can be considered when determining eligibility for federal financial assistance provided to living donors. The bipartisan legislation now awaits action on the House floor and in the Senate. ASN will continue to advocate for passage of the HOLD Act and on behalf of policies to make living donations financially neutral.

“ASN strongly supports the Honor Our Living Donors Act and improving support for living organ donors” said ASN President Deidra C. Crews, MD, ScM, FASN. “A kidney transplant is the best therapy for most people living with kidney failure, yet far too often potential living kidney donors are unable to provide the gift of life due to financial barriers.”

While the federal government provides limited financial assistance to living donors, currently, both the income of the living donor and of the transplant recipient are required to determine eligibility for the program, even though only donors receive financial assistance.

“While a transplant recipient’s insurance covers the cost of donation surgery, donors face thousands of dollars of direct out-of-pocket costs in order to donate an organ such as dependent care, travel for donor evaluation, and lost wages.” stated ASN Policy and Advocacy Committee Chair Roslyn B. Mannon, MD, FASN. “The Honor Our Living Donors Act would streamline the provision of support to living donors by ensuring only the organ donor’s income is tested, allowing federal support for living donors to flow more directly to the people who need it most.”

