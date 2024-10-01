Newswise — Washington, DC (October 2, 2024) — Chronic kidney disease is a progressive condition that affects more than 10% of the general population worldwide, amounting to 800 million individuals. Glomerular diseases (GD), excluding diabetic nephropathy, account for approximately 25% of the cases of kidney diseases worldwide. Given the magnitude of long-term morbidity from GD— particularly the frequent manifestation in younger patients—diagnosing it efficiently and optimizing management to control diseases and prevent progressive kidney diseases is paramount.

The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Glomerular Diseases Collaborative (GD-C) initiative is to promote high-quality care for people with glomerular diseases and stimulate opportunities to address gaps in knowledge, training, continuing education, and awareness across the spectrum of glomerular diseases.

Most forms of GD develop gradually, often causing no symptoms for many years. GD pathogenesis varies and is believed to be the result of autoimmune, genetic, epigenetic, infectious, and paraneoplastic factors, as well as exposure to medications and environmental influences.

In 2023, ASN formed a strategic advisory panel of GD experts across the United States. The ASN GD-C Strategic Advisory Panel explored, analyzed, and evaluated the diagnosis and treatment landscape for GD. The panel identified numerous tactical opportunities to address the gaps in GD care, research, and education.

The ASN GD-C Steering Committee will further define the scope of the initiative, building from the strategic framework identified by the strategic advisory panel. “We want this group to be driven by the mission of making sure that all people with glomerular disease, regardless if you are a farmer living in the rural mid-west, a professor living in a large metropolitan city or a child, your access to the best care and treatment is the same”, said Keisha Gibson, MD, MPH, FASN, Chair of the GD-C initiative.

The Steering Committee will prioritize and design interventions to:

improve early identification of persons with glomerular diseases to facilitate earlier treatment.

expand clinical knowledge for improved recognition of GD and management.

advocate for improved access to GD specialists and clinical trials as a treatment pathway.

promote equal, optimal access to the best treatments for all people with glomerular diseases.

