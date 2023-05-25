Newswise — The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) announced today that Rajnish Mehrotra, MD, MS, FASN, will be its new Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN) and Senior Editor-in-Chief for the ASN Journal Portfolio. Mehrotra’s term will begin January 1, 2024, and continue through December 31, 2029. He currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief of CJASN. The ASN Journal Portfolio includes three monthly journals, JASN, CJASN, and the online-only, open access journal, Kidney360.

“We are very pleased that Dr. Mehrotra will serve as JASN Editor-in-Chief and Senior Editor-in-Chief for the ASN Journal Portfolio. His passion and experience will enhance the ground-breaking research and high-impact science published in our peer-reviewed journals,” said ASN President Michelle A. Josephson, MD, FASN.

Dr. Mehrotra is Professor of Medicine and the Head of the Division of Nephrology in the Department of Medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, Washington. He holds the Belding H. Scribner Endowed Chair in Medicine and is the current Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Northwest Kidney Centers as a volunteer. His primary clinical and research interests are to improve the care and well-being of patients undergoing maintenance dialysis for the treatment of kidney failure with special interest in peritoneal dialysis. His research interests include comparative effectiveness of dialysis therapies, patient and technique survival with peritoneal dialysis, decision support for selection of dialysis therapies, mineral metabolism in chronic kidney disease, and racial and ethnic disparities in chronic kidney disease.

“It is an honor and privilege of my life to be selected as the next Editor-in-Chief of JASN, the flagship journal of our professional society. I follow in the footsteps of giants in our field, and I hope to build on their successes and vision for the journal. As importantly, I am looking forward to my work as the Senior Editor-in-Chief for the ASN journal portfolio, to develop a shared vision for advancing kidney disease care.” said Rajnish Mehrotra, MD, MS, FASN.

Dr. Mehrotra’s work has appeared in more than 250 publications, including the Journal of the American Medical Association, Diabetes Care, and Kidney International.

