Newswise — Washington, DC (September 18, 2024) —To promote high-quality, person-directed care across the spectrum of kidney health and diseases the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) is releasing its inaugural Kidney Health Guidance (KHG) on the Management of Obesity in Persons Living with Kidney Diseases in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN) on September 18, 2024 (link will be live at 12 PM ET on September 18). The guidance provides kidney health professionals and kidney care teams with knowledge on the existing tools for obesity management and guidance on implementation of these tools within clinical practice based on best available evidence and expert opinion.

The Kidney Health Guidance highlights the importance of individualization of health and weight loss goals; sensitivity to weight stigma as an essential aspect of care; and the necessity of a comprehensive initial assessment that includes consideration of weight/risk assessment, medical factors/related comorbidities, behavioral health and health-related social needs. The guidance also illuminates advancements in tools to treat obesity, including anti-obesity medications (AOMs) and metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS), and advocates lifestyle modification to complement alternative interventions to induce and sustain weight loss.

“Kidney health professionals confront the consequences of unhealthy weight for their patients on a daily basis.” said Deidra C. Crews, MD, ScM, FASN, “Obesity is not only a significant risk factor for kidney diseases, it can limit access to and effectiveness of kidney care. With growing interest in new advancements in obesity management, ASN’s Kidney Health Guidance integrates the latest scientific research with practical, multidisciplinary approaches to enhance the quality of life and health outcomes for persons with obesity and kidney diseases.”

The focus on obesity and kidney diseases is intended to illuminate emerging evidence on optimal framing of weight management goals to manage risk of kidney diseases and associated comorbidities. Over 37 million Americans are affected by kidney diseases, the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. The costs for treating persons with kidney diseases, are estimated to be more than $100 billion a year in the United States, including more than $50 billion for kidney failure alone. In addition, within the past two decades, the percentage of U.S. adults with a body mass index (BMI) ≥ 30 kg/m2 has increased from 30.5% to 41.9% while severe obesity, or BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2 has almost doubled from 4.7% to 9.2% (1). Obesity is associated with the development and progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) through direct effects on the kidney as well as via intermediate diseases like type 2 diabetes and hypertension (2).

