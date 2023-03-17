Newswise — The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) is grateful that the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) has responded to urgent requests from living donors, patients, their families, and ASN, to commit to honoring promises to living donors in its forthcoming new kidney allocation system.

Kidneys donated by a living donor confer the best outcomes for people with kidney failure and can uniquely help address the gap between wait-listed patients and kidneys from deceased donors. At present, approximately 75,000 Americans are wait-listed for a kidney, yet fewer than 6,500 people became a living donor in 2022.

More than 37 million Americans suffer from chronic kidney conditions and acute diseases that impact virtually every aspect of their lives as well as their families and communities.

“Living donors deserve more support than the current system provides for them, not less,” said ASN President Michelle A. Josephson, MD, FASN, in a recent letter urging UNOS to clarify its position regarding living donors. Dr. Josephson “implored OPTN to clarify that it would continue to honor commitments to ensure rapid access to a kidney to prior living kidney donors and extend that commitment to future living kidney donors, should the donors ever need a kidney transplant themselves.”

“I am grateful to OPTN for addressing calls from concerned patients and other advocates, including ASN,” she added. ASN appreciates UNOS and the Organ and Procurement and Transplantation Network’s commitment to working towards a kidney allocation system that delivers a more equitable approach to matching kidney candidates and donors, and stands ready to work with UNOS, OPTN, and the OPTN Kidney and Pancreas Committees to achieve this goal.

