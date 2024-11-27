Newswise — Washington, DC (November 27, 2024) —The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) welcomes the final Increasing Organ Transplant Access (IOTA) model rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI).

“Kidney transplantation is the optimal therapy for most people with kidney failure,” said ASN President Deidra C. Crews, MD, ScM, FASN. “I am optimistic that IOTA’s focus on increasing transplant rates will mean that more of the 550,000 Americans on dialysis can benefit, given the known survival and quality of life advantages that kidney transplantation confers.”

In addition to incentivizing increased transplant rates, IOTA will also place greater emphasis on achieving long-term, post-transplant outcomes as well as boost transparency about the process for transplant candidates.

“One of the most challenging aspects of helping the patients I have the privilege of serving get a kidney transplant is determining which program is the best fit for them,” Dr. Crews added. “Being able to publicly access the criteria each program uses when determining whether or not to add a patient to the kidney transplant waitlist will help me and the people with kidney failure that I care for navigate the system more efficiently and effectively.”

“Tragically, 1 in 13 Americans die daily waiting for a kidney transplant, yet nearly 30% of donated kidneys go unused—despite the fact that many of them are quality organs and could benefit many people on the waitlist,” said transplant nephrologist and ASN Past President Michelle A. Josephson, MD, FASN. “I am optimistic that IOTA’s focus on increasing transplant rates as well as on organ offer acceptance rate ratios will allow more people who wish to receive a transplant to do so while also reducing our unnecessarily high kidney discard rate.”

CMMI adopted a key ASN suggestion to increase the maximum upside payment participants may receive for success on a per-transplant basis, nearly doubling it from a proposed $8,000 to $15,000. Aligning with ASN’s recommendation to allow participants more time to prepare than the January 1, 2025 start date floated in the proposed rule, as anticipated, the model start date was moved back to July 1, 2025. “While ASN is still analyzing the nearly 600-page final rule, CMMI appears to have been responsive to input from ASN and other stakeholders to streamline and strengthen the model,” Dr. Josephson added.

“I view this model as continuing the legacy of the 2019 Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative, which established ambitious goals for increasing access to transplantation. The ASN leadership and I are optimistic that IOTA will catalyze more access to kidney transplantation for Americans who would benefit and bring these ambitious goals to provide optimal kidney care closer into reach,” added Dr. Crews.





