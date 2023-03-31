Newswise — CHICAGO, March 31, 2023 -- The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) is pleased to announce that its official peer-reviewed scientific journal, Journal of VitreoRetinal Diseases (JVRD), has been granted indexing in PubMed Central (PMC).

PMC is a free full-text article archive within the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine collection. Since its inception in 2000, PMC has grown to include more than 8 million records spanning several centuries of biomedical and life sciences research.

“The ASRS is extremely gratified that JVRD has been accepted for inclusion in PubMed Central, a prerequisite for any scholarly medical journal. This is an enormous milestone that not only recognizes the excellence of the Journal and the efforts of our contributors, but also serves to entice future authors to submit their manuscripts to JVRD -- the principal journal for the field of retina,” said JVRD Editor-in-Chief Timothy G. Murray, MD, MBA, FASRS.

Launched in 2016 in partnership with SAGE Publishing, JVRD focuses on publishing original basic, translational and clinical research papers across the spectrum of vitreoretinal diseases. Submissions include research articles, clinical trials, case series and reports, review articles, and correspondence offering readers today’s most prominent and innovative retina research.

“In its first six years, under the expert editorial leadership of Donald J. D’Amico, MD, FASRS, Professor and Chair of Ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, JVRD gained a worldwide audience and published an enormous number of highly impactful works – from seminal papers in the field to small case series and clinical studies,” said Dr. Murray. “With PMC indexing firmly in place, I look forward to extending our reach and growing the Journal, making it the first choice for authors looking to publish within the field of retina.” Click here to learn more about JVRD.

# # #

About ASRS

The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) is the largest organization of retina specialists in the world, representing more than 3,000 physicians in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 63 countries. Retina specialists are board-certified ophthalmologists who have completed fellowship training in the medical and surgical treatment of retinal diseases. The mission of the ASRS is to provide a collegial and open forum for education, to advance the understanding and treatment of vitreoretinal diseases, and to enhance the ability of its members to provide the highest quality of patient care. Learn more at ASRS.org.